HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man is accused of having sexual contact with a child, the New York State Police said.

Nicholas A. Totman, 19, was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree criminal sex act and two counts of first-degree sex abuse, both felonies.

State police said Totman had sexual contact with a child less than 11 years old. The victim is being offered services through the Oswego County Child Advocacy Center.

Totman was taken to the county jail awaiting arraignment in Oswego County Centralized Arraignment Part court.
