HANNIBAL — Graduates of the Hannibal High School class of 2022 were celebrated on Friday night at their graduation ceremony on the high school football field.
For the past two years, graduation ceremonies at most schools have been altered in light of COVID-19 protocols, only now returning to more traditional ceremonies this year.
Superintendent of Schools Christopher Staats made note that not only have graduates been through the COVID-19 pandemic, but they were students during the swine flu pandemic as well.
“While you were entering kindergarten, something you might not know is that I was already in administration and something we were doing when I was a principal was preparing our school when you were entering kindergarten for what’s called H1N1, which was a swine flu,” Staats said. “So you came in during a pandemic and you ended with a pandemic. That’s quite interesting, and I hope that ends all of our illness.”
Staats congratulated the graduates and said that he is proud of them and all of their accomplishments.
“You have excelled in so many ways and navigated thousands of challenges already,” Staats said. “I want you to know that I’m proud of all of you. You have enriched my life and are part of the inspiration that makes me want to come to work every day with a good attitude and support more students. Today concludes an important chapter in your life and an equally significant and wonderful chapter is about to begin. As you move forward with your education or your career, I want to assure you that you are surrounded and supported by people who believe in you and people who know that you are capable of doing great things.”
Valedictorian Andrew Blodgett spoke about Hannibal as a community and thanked parents and members of the school district for their support in getting students to where they are today.
“Recognize that where you’re sitting here today, these are your roots,” Blodgett said. “This is where you come from. These are the people that you grew up around, your family, your friends, everyone that you know, and it’s just the start of the journey. It feels like a long one just got over, but we are only just beginning, and then a year from now we’re probably all going to go our separate ways and you know, we’ll all do amazing things, I’m sure, but we’re all from Hannibal, and I could not be more honored to be the valedictorian of Hannibal.”
Salutatorian Jordan McCombie encouraged fellow students to remember those who have helped them along the way and reminded them of the power they hold to make a difference in the world.
“As we head into the next chapter of our lives, whether it be armed services, college, straight into the workforce or whatever else you may do, please remember everyone who has helped you to this point,” McCombie said. “Remember to be thankful for what you have while you still have it. I would be lying if I said that I wasn’t scared of what the future holds. The world we’re going into is scary. I have learned that it is OK to be afraid, but it is not OK to let fear control you. So while the world we are stepping into may not be exactly what we hope for, we have the power to change and mold it into something greater. A world where everyone has compassion and love for one another, where everyone feels safe no matter where they go or who is around, and that is what I hope to see in the future. We all have the power to change the mentality of the world.”
Class of 2022 President Julia Shortslef reminded graduates of the importance of kindness as they move forward in their lives.
“As we head out into the world and become doctors, nurses, teachers, entrepreneurs or whatever we may pursue, waking up to being the best version of yourself is something that you should always strive for,” Shortslef said. “Remember to always lend a helping hand to all around you and to always pick others up along your way. Being an overall good person is something to be way more proud of than any sort of title you can earn.”
Following the students receiving their diplomas, Executive Principal Meredith Furlong concluded the ceremony by providing some words of wisdom and encouragement to the graduates.
“I would like to commend each and every one of you on the remarkable achievement of graduation from Hannibal High School,” Furlong said. “As I look out at all of your faces, I see an absolutely amazing group of young humans who have worked diligently during the past four years, and are now preparing to move on to the next chapter of life, to the world of college, trade school, the workforce or the military service. We are so, so proud of all of you.”
Furlong wished graduate Dylan Ritchie good luck as he begins boot camp for the Army National Guard this summer. Furlong also noted how the pandemic has impacted students and their bonds with each other.
“What I have witnessed is a group of young humans who matter to one another,” Furlong said. “You have called each other when someone doesn’t show up. You’ve held each other’s hands during times of sadness and uncertainty. You have encouraged each other to stay the course and not give up. You have called each other out when making poor decisions. Ultimately, you have all experienced the power of human connections of friendship, community and family. This is special, it’s a gift, and I think we all took it for granted until the pandemic hit and things changed. I hope you never lose sight of this as you move forward.”
Furlong also encouraged students to follow their hearts, chase their dreams, thank those who have helped them, and to be kind.
“Always be grateful and look at the world with your eyes wide open,” Furlong said. “Do not forget your heart. Follow it until the end. Chase your dreams, but know there will be difficulties, failures, disappointments, occasional embarrassment and plenty of struggles. But please trust me, much happiness will come from the struggle. And finally, be kind. No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted. We desperately need more kindness and humanity in our world today.”
