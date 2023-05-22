Hannibal American Legion poppies

 

Pictured are veteran-made poppies. The Hannibal American Legion Post 1552 Auxiliary is distributing the poppies, a symbol of Word War I, for Memorial Day.

 File photo

HANNIBAL — For the past 15 to 20 years, the Hannibal American Legion Prior-Stock Post Auxiliary has joined with others across the country in selling poppies on the Friday before Memorial Day in honor of our veterans.

A symbol of World War I, immortalized in the words of front-line Lt. Col. John McCrae’s poem “In Flanders Fields,” the poppy has been the memorial flower of the American Legion since 1920, symbolizing the blood shed on the battlefields of Europe during the “War to End All Wars.” 

