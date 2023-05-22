HANNIBAL — For the past 15 to 20 years, the Hannibal American Legion Prior-Stock Post Auxiliary has joined with others across the country in selling poppies on the Friday before Memorial Day in honor of our veterans.
A symbol of World War I, immortalized in the words of front-line Lt. Col. John McCrae’s poem “In Flanders Fields,” the poppy has been the memorial flower of the American Legion since 1920, symbolizing the blood shed on the battlefields of Europe during the “War to End All Wars.”
The distribution of them has been a national program since 1924 to support the future of
veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families with medical and financial needs.
Hannibal’s American Legion post is active in the program. Its unit will be sitting at the Tops supermarket on Route 3 in Hannibal from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday distributing poppies.
“We don’t want to say we sell poppies, because that’s not what we do,” said Karen White, first vice president of Hannibal’s American Legion post and the poppy chairwowman. “People can just pick one up and donate whatever they want, a quarter, a dollar, whatever they want to give.”
In past years, those donations have amounted to $600 to $700, White said.
All money raised from those who donate for a disabled-veteran-made paper poppy goes to helping veterans with such things as Honor Flight, a charitable organization that flies veterans to the memorials of Washington, D.C., each year.
World War I began July 28, 1914. An estimated 9 million soldiers were killed in combat, plus another 23 million wounded, while 5 million civilians died as a result of military action, hunger and disease.
The United States entered the war in April 1917 and sustained more than 320,000 casualties, including over 53,000 killed in action, over 63,000 non-combat related deaths, mainly due to the influenza pandemic of 1918, and 204,000 wounded.
A 2011 report by the Robert Schuman European Centre pulled from government records and research by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace estimated that slightly more than 9.7 million military personnel from more than two dozen nations lost their lives in World War I, plus more than 6.8 million civilians died from causes such as starvation and genocide. In all, about 16.5 million people died.
National Poppy Day, in commemoration of all those who died, will be Friday.
