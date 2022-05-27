HANNIBAL — With Memorial Day approaching, the Hannibal American Legion Post 1552 Auxiliary is out in the community, distributing their veteran-made poppies. The iconic paper poppies are free, though donations are encouraged as the proceeds help veterans in need and continue to memorialize the fallen.
“We like to let them know they are not forgotten, that’s what you have to do,” said Brenda Farnham, president of the Hannibal Legion Post 1552 Auxiliary.
The Hannibal American Legion Auxiliary is a community service-based organization. Members of the Auxiliary must be related to active duty or veterans of the U.S. military.
The ALA of Hannibal works with and for local individuals to ensure their needs are met. They often donate their post building to host various benefits and fundraisers and host their own fundraising events to support a range of charities and needs.
“Maybe now that COVID is down, we can do a little more, (like) at the elementary school, to explain about the poppies,” Farnham said.
Shortly after World War I, former battlefields were fertile and rich with lime and blossomed with the short and sprouting red poppy flowers. On Sept. 27, 1920, the poppy flower became the symbol of Memorial Day and the official flower of the American Legion, according to legion.org.
On Monday at 11 a.m., the annual Memorial Day Ceremony will take place at the Hannibal Town Square. Four local World War II veterans will be honored, among them is 95-year-old Don Davenport.
Vietnam veteran Paul Davenport said he and his father, Don Davenport, attend the Memorial Day Ceremony in the Hannibal Town Square every year, “Good Lord willing and the creek don’t rise.”
Paul Davenport said that he joined the Legion in the 1980s, and his father joined in the late 1940s upon his return to the United States after World War II.
“The Auxiliary is great, they do so much for the community,” Paul Davenport said.
Farnham said she has been involved with the Auxiliary since she was a girl. She remembers sitting outside of the local bank and post office selling poppies with her grandmother and her aunts.
“We try to honor [local veterans] like at Christmas time, we make and bring cookies to them, to make sure they feel special because they are the last ones,” Farnham said.
The Auxiliary also donates annually to myriad charities, churches, and causes that benefit veterans including the Veteran Affairs and Honor Flight. Honor Flight Syracuse is an organization that plans and executes flight trips for veterans to Washington D.C.
On these day trips, veterans have the opportunity to fly down and visit the different memorials in their honor around the nation’s capital.
Farnham also mentioned that the Auxiliary is focused on helping wherever they can despite their volunteer shortage.
“There’s a lot of need and a certain amount of people that are helping. I think you find that all over now,” Farnham said, “All organizations from my church to the Auxiliary, everybody is old, and we are not getting a lot of younger people in to help do things.”
The Auxiliary president said that she understands that people are busy these days and that she appreciated the help that they can and do provide.
“My daughter is a teacher, she’s so busy I would hate to add another thing to her plate, but she helps, volunteers, and comes to the dinners,” she said.
