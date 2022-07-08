FULTON — Oswego County Habitat for Humanity is looking for two families to move into recently acquired properties, and will be holding an information session at Oswego County Catholic Charities on July 14.
There is one home located in the city of Oswego and one in the city of Fulton. Both properties are three-bedroom homes, according to Oswego County Habitat for Humanity Director Samuel Raponi. The organization acquired a property in Mexico as well, which they also hope to have ready for a family this year.
“These are the first two houses for this program here this year,” Raponi said. “We have another parcel of land in Mexico, there’s a home that sits on the property, but we’re thinking of either building new or renovating that property as well.”
Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit organization that helps to bring affordable housing to low-income families in communities.
“We all have the same vision, Habitat for Humanity, (and) that is to provide affordable and safe housing to low-income families,” Raponi said. “It builds strength within our communities, stability and self-reliance within the families and it empowers families as well.”
While families are still responsible for their own mortgage payments and taxes, partnering with Habitat for Humanity gives homeowners the opportunity to access assistance on some of the costs associated with purchasing a home.
“We have state (and) federal funds that will offset some of their down payment costs and closing costs,” Raponi said. “We also provide an educational piece to being a homeowner, and that’s financial education that they’re required to participate in. What that does is it allows them to understand how to budget for themselves, for their families, because we don’t want to set them up for failure. We’re looking at this program as a hand up, not a handout. The families really need to be invested in their own project, through volunteering and through taking educational courses for financial stability.”
Once selected, families are required to complete between 200 to 500 volunteer hours to participate in the renovation of their home, according to Raponi. The homes in Oswego and Fulton are currently under renovation, as technical work and updates to electrical systems have begun. The two homes are estimated to be completed and ready for the families to move into sometime in the fall.
Raponi said that Oswego County Habitat for Humanity has received a lot of support from the community and local businesses such as the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, Fulton Savings Bank, Raby’s Ace Home Center, Burke’s Home Center, Oswego Lowe’s and many others. He said that they are always looking for volunteers for projects and that there are a variety of volunteer opportunities.
“You don’t necessarily have to volunteer as a carpenter or a painter,” Raponi said. “When we’re doing projects like this we actually feed the volunteers, so you can volunteer and help in that respect, maybe passing out some water bottles or food. You can volunteer in my office as a planner to organize some of the projects that are coming up. Volunteering has a broader scope than just coming in and putting a hammer in your hands.”
Raponi said that they will be accepting pre-applications for prospective families interested in the homes at the information session. People will be able to learn more about Habitat for Humanity, financing options and what qualifications they would need to meet in order to be a Habitat partner family. Pre-registration is not required.
The information session will be held on Thursday, July 14, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Oswego County Catholic Charities, located at 808 W. Broadway in Fulton.
