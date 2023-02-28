Michael Pittavino, HLWMM

The office of Michael Pittavino, curator of the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, is cramped and has to double as a storage room. That’s one reason why museum officials hope to move into a new and larger building.

 Mike Perkins photo

OSWEGO — The H. Lee White Maritime Museum is launching an effort to move to a new, larger building.

“We are in the planning stages to make that happen,” said Museum Executive Director Mercedes Niess. “We’re completing all the steps you need to take before you can have the vision of a new building.”

