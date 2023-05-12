School districts statewide will hold elections on Tuesday. The elections will be to approve school budgets and elect candidates to the board of education for the 2023-2024 school year.
Below are the proposed budgets and candidates for the board of education elections for the school districts in Oswego County. Information on the board of education candidates was provided by the individual school districts’ websites.
OSWEGO
Proposed budget for 2023-2024: $103,332,823
Actual budget for 2022-2023: $98,874, 237
Tax levy
2023-2024: proposed $27,027,339
2022-2023: actual $26,643,448
Difference: $383,891 (1.44%)
BOE candidates (vote for four)
Bill Braun: Financial adviser with IBN Financial Services, master’s degree in Christian education. Has two children in the district.
Sean Callen: Sales manager, co-owner of CS Automation in Ontario, New York. Graduate of Oswego High School, youth sports coach, sat on board for Harborfest in the past. Is a member of the Buc Booster club and has children in the district.
Julie Chetney: Graduated from Oswego High School and SUNY Oswego with a degree in psychology. Currently works for St. Luke Health Services. Has four children, three have graduated from Oswego High School, the fourth is still in the district.
Pamela Dowd: Currently works as a scales and inventory clerk for the Port of Oswego Authority. Has two children who graduated from Oswego High School. Her grandchild is a student in the district. She is finishing her first three-year term.
Lisa Glidden: Works at SUNY Oswego as a political science professor, on the board of the Oswego Renaissance Association. Finishing her first three-year term as board member.
James MacKenzie: Professor and department chair of biological sciences, SUNY Oswego. Has two children in the district. Finishing his first three-year term.
Kristin Norfleet: Graduated from high school in Fairport. Bachelor’s degree from University of Rochester and law degree from Case Western Reserve University. Partner at Smith Sovik Kendrick and Sugnet P.C. One child graduated from Oswego High School, another in eighth grade in the district.
The top three vote-getters will start their three-year terms on July 1. The fourth-place candidate will be sworn in immediately after the election and serve the remaining time on the open spot on the board until 2025.
Propositions
1. Should the board of education adopt the budget of $103,332,823?
2. A resolution to authorize the purchase of transportation vehicles, not to exceed $1.4 million, the issuance of bonds to pay for the vehicle, the levy of taxes on the real property of the district to be collected in annual installments to pay debt service on such obligations.
3. Should the district be specifically authorized by the voters to undertake an energy performance/saving project pursuant to article 9 of the energy law?
4. Should a bond resolution be approved which authorizes the acquisition, construction, installation, renovations, and improvements to improve energy efficiency not to exceed $5 million?
5. Should the board be authorized to create a new capital reserve fund not to exceed $3 million, plus earnings, the probable term of which would be 10 years?
6. Should the board be authorized to create a bus purchase reserve fund in the amount of $5 mllion, plus accrued interest, and investment earnings with a probable term of 10 years?
7. Should the OCSD public library board be authorized to levy and collect an annual tax separate and apart from the annual school district budget in the amount of $1,416,207.78?
Polling places
District 1: Scriba Fire Station, 5618 Route 104E
District 2: Anthony J. Crisafulli (Fort Rink), 32 Fort Ontario Road
District 3: Elim Grace Church, 340 W. First St.
District 4: Oswego Town Hall, 2320 County Route 7
Polls open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
FULTON
2023-2024: proposed budget $84,155,000
2022-2023: actual budget $79,129,000
Tax levy
2023-2024: proposed $22,045,571
2022-2023: actual $22,045,571
Difference: $0
BOE candidates (vote for three; three-year terms)
Brenda Abelgore: FCSD graduate. Testing center coordinator and overseer of the credit recovery program at Mexico Central Schools. Current vice president of the board.
Susan Collins: Graduate of FCSD. Retired teacher from Solvay School District. First time running for board.
Dave Cordone: Graduate of FCSD. Current principal in the CNS school district. He is an incumbent running for re-election. Previously served on the board from 2001-2007. He has been on the board since 2011.
Nicolas DeGelorm III: Graduate of FCSD. Retired U.S. Postal Service employee and member of the U.S. Navy (Ret.). Former board member.
Fallon Hutchinson: Graduate of FCSD, former board member, serving as vice president of the board. Served as president of Granby Elementary Parent Teacher Group.
Propositions
1. Should the FCSD board or education be authorized to expend the sum of $84,155,000 and levy appropriate taxes on that amount?
2. Should the adopted bond resolution to purchase one replacement mini school bus with wheelchair accessibility and two replacement seven-passenger vans be approved?
3. Should the adopted bond resolution authorizing the $20 million capital project be approved?
4. Should the board be allowed to establish a capital reserve fund not to exceed $10 million to last 15 years?
5. Should the Fulton Public Library Board of trustees be authorized to levy and collect an annual tax, separate from the annual school district budget, in the amount of $493,543?
Polling places
District 1: City of Fulton Community Room, 141 S. First St. District is for east side residents (east of the Oswego River), wards 4, 5, 6 (town of Volney, Palermo district 1, town of Oswego district 5)
District 2: Fulton War Memorial, 609 W. Broadway
West side residents (West of Oswego River), wards 1, 2, 3 (town of Granby, Minetto district 2)
Polls open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
APW
2023-2024: proposed budget $36,958,678
2022-2023: actual budget $34,999,473
Tax levy
2023-2024: proposed $6,551,146
2022-2023: actual $5,246,137
Difference: $1,305,009 (5.02%)
Propositions
1. Should the proposed budget of $36,958,678 be passed?
2. Should the APW Board of Education be authorized to purchase four student transport vehicles and three SUVs not to exceed the sum of $797,701.72?
3. Should a tax be levied to raise the annual funding of the Parish Public Library from $12,000 to $48,000?
BOE candidates (Vote for two; three-year terms)
Shawn Clark, incumbent; write-in candidates
Polling place
APW Junior/Senior High School, 639 County Route 22, Parish, 13131
Polls open noon to 9 p.m.
CENTRAL SQUARE
2023-2024: proposed budget $93,045,211
2022-2023: actual budget $88,546,056
Tax levy
2023-2024: proposed: $30,773,842
2022-2023: actual: $29,922,927
Difference: $850,915 (2.84%)
Propositions
1. Approve the $93,045,211 budget
2. Approval for the district to purchase seven 65-passenger buses and three 30-passenger buses, not to exceed the sum of $1,483,540.
BOE candidates (Vote for three; three-year terms)
Kristy Fischmann: graduate of Paul V Moore High School (Salutatorian), graduate of Utica College of Syracuse University (Summa Cum Laude), bachelor’s degree. Graduate of Syracuse Law School (Summa Cum Laude). Fischmann is running for reelection, and resides in West Monroe.
Casey Morey: graduate of Paul V. Moore High School, associate degree from SUNY Morrisville, bachelor’s degree Columbia College, owner of Miss Priss Events. Lives in Central Square. Running as a new candidate.
Steven Patch: graduate of Paul V Moore High School, 20-year active member U.S. Coast Guard, chief warrant officer (ret.), senior property manager, General Services Administration. Running for reelection. Patch resides in Brewerton.
Polling places
District 1: Central Square American Legion 3301 Fulton Ave.
District 2: Constantia VFW 1560 NY-49, Constantia
Polls open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
HANNIBAL
2023-2024: proposed budget: $38,310,500
2022-2023: actual budget: $38,310,500
Tax levy
2023-2024: proposed: $6,949,912
2022-2023: actual: $6,803,634
Difference: $146,278 (2.14%)
Propositions
1. Should the proposed budget of $38,310,500 be enacted?
2. Should the school board finance three vehicles for district use, not to exceed the amount of $350,000?
3. Should $125,000 be raised annually by a tax levy to fund Hannibal Free Library?
BOE candidates (vote for three; three-year terms)
John (Jack) Pope, Gregory Hilton (incumbents), (write-in candidates)
Polling place
Hannibal High School, 928 Cayuga St.
Polls open noon to 8 p.m.
MEXICO
2023-2024: proposed budget $63,151,500
2022-2023: actual budget $61,381,000
Tax levy
2023-2024: proposed $13,011,795
2022-2023: actual $12,686,500
Difference: $325,295 (2.6%)
BOE candidates (Vote for three; three-year terms)
James F. Emery: 1971 graduate of MACS, 1975 graduate of Hobart & William Smith College bachelor’s degree in political science. Retired from Nine Mile Point, Unit 2 reactor operator, 2010. Lives in Mexico, running for reelection.
Darlene E. Upcraft: Graduate of MACS, SUNY Morrisville and SUNY Oswego, degrees in zoology, medical technology. Retired from Anheuser-Busch 2010, quality assurance manager. Lives in Scriba, running for reelection.
Susan Teifke: 1981 graduate of MACS, completed cosmetology program at BOCES. Owner of Ye Olde Hair Shoppe, Mexico since 1983, running for reelection.
Polling places
Mexico Elementary School, 26 Academy St., Mexico
New Haven Elementary School, 4320 NY-104, New Haven
Palermo Elementary School, 1638 County Route 45, Fulton
Polls open noon to 9 p.m.
PHOENIX
2023-2024: proposed budget $51,531,140
2022-2023: actual $50,361,271
Tax levy
2023-2024: proposed $17,77 0,000
2022-2023: actual $17,421,463
Difference: $348,537 (2%)
Propositions
1. Adoption of proposed $51,531,140 budget
2. Purchase of buses
3. Library levy
BOE candidates (Vote for three; three-year terms)
Katherine Kehn, Earl A. Rudy, Wayne Halstead
Polling place
Front foyer, Emerson J. Dillon Middle School, 116 Volney St.
Polls open noon to 9 p.m.
PULASKI
2023-2024: proposed budget $30,495,000
2002-2023: actual $28,919,000
Tax levy
2023-2024: proposed $7,353,156
2022-2023: actual $7,262,376
Difference: $90,780 (1.25%)
Propositions
1. Should the proposed budget of $30,495,000 be passed?
2. Withdrawal of $100,00 from bus reserve fund for purchase of bus
3. Increase the annual contribution to the Pulaski public library $45,000 to the annual sum of $90,000.
BOE candidates (Vote for three; three-year terms)
Chad Farmer: graduated from PACS, bachelor’s degree from SUNY Plattsburgh. National director of customer success at VRC Investigations. Farmer is a new candidate for the board.
Robin Warren Phillips: Raised in Pulaski, graduate of PACS. Owns a floral and gift shop in Pulaski, active in the community.
Travis Rice: Graduated from the South Jefferson School District in Jefferson County. Currently works in cyber security for Nine Mile Nuclear Power Plant. Has served two terms on the board.
Christine Weisenburger: Lived in the Pulaski area for nearly 40 years. Worked at PACS as speech and language teacher. Retired from APW as classroom teacher and instructional coach.
Polling place
Ringgold Fire Hall, 12 Lake St.
Polls open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
SANDY CREEK
2023-2024: proposed budget $26,386,330
2022-2023: actual $25,283,238
Tax levy
2023-2024: proposed $7,275,696
2022-2023: actual $7,038,347
Difference: $237,349 (3.4%)
BOE candidates (Vote for one; five-year term)
Heidi Metott, incumbent.
Polling place
Sandy Creek district office (board room) 124 Salisbury St.
Polls open noon to 8 p.m.
