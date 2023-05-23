OSWEGO — The Guess Who is coming to Oswego to play Harborfest this summer, but like the board game of the same name you may have to guess who is playing in the band.
Like many “nostalgia acts” touring in 2023, The Guess Who has a limited number of original members. One to be exact.
Garry Peterson, drummer and co-owner of the name The Guess Who, has been playing in different incarnations of the band since it was called Chad Allan and the Reflections in 1962.
The Guess Who charted 14 top 40 songs in the United States including “These Eyes,” “Laughing,” “Undun” and “American Woman,” which went to No. 1 in the U.S. and Canada, where all of the original members were born.
“Clap for the Wolfman.” a tribute to legendary disc jockey Wolfman Jack, was the band’s last charting hit in the United States in 1974.
In 1965, under the name Chad Allan and The Expressions, the band recorded a cover of Johnny Kidd and the Pirates’ hit song “Shakin’ all Over.” The label the band recorded for, trying to capitalize on the British Invasion craze, credited the song to “Guess Who?”, inferring that the recording artist was a British band. Radio DJ’s started referring to the band as Guess Who? and the name stuck.
The two most notable members of The Guess Who, singer Burton Cummings and guitarist Randy Bachman, haven’t played with the band since there was a reunion of the “classic” lineup from 2000-2003.
Bachman, who originally left the band in 1970, went on to have success as the founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive.
In the late ‘70s, founding bass player Jim Kale, who had left the band in the early ‘70s, asked Cummings for permission to use the name for a reunion concert in 1977.
Kale discovered the name The Guess Who had not been trademarked in Canada and applied for one. He has owned the name The Guess Who since that time.
Kale and Peterson both left and returned to the band several times, leaving a touring version of The Guess Who with no original members at one point. Kale permanently retired in 2016, but retains the rights to the name.
Cummings and Bachman have been critical of this approach and have commented publicly that they don’t like it, referring to the band as “the Fake Guess Who.”
But Harborfest Director Dan Harrington said he disagrees.
“All the bands have at least one or two original members and they still play the main songs,” said Harrington.
For many musicians in once famous bands, touring is how they are still able to earn a living. Oftentimes, the in once-famous bands, touring is how they are still able to earn a living. Oftentimes, the guitar player and singer of the band write the music and lyrics of songs and therefore receive the royalties paid from the songs.
The other bands playing with The Guess Who, Firefall and The Atlanta Rhythm Section have undergone several lineup changes themselves. Jock Bartley of Firefall and Rodney Justo of The Atlanta Rhythm Section are the only remaining members.
Firefall’s biggest hit, “You Are The Woman,” reached No. 9 in 1976; The Atlanta Rhythm Section’s biggest hit, “So Into You,” peaked at No. 7 in 1977.
Unlike many of the “nostalgia acts” hitting the road this summer, The Guess Who still records new music. Its latest single “Plein D’Amour” is available to listen to on Spotify and to download on ITunes.
The Oswego Harborfest runs from July 27-30. The free headliner concert at Breitbeck Park starts at 7 p.m. on July 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.