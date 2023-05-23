The Guess Who

Veteran Canadian rockers The Guess Who will headline Harborfest on July 28 in Breitbeck Park in Oswego, along with Atlanta Rhythm Section and Firefall. The concert is free.

 Photo submitted

OSWEGO — The Guess Who is coming to Oswego to play Harborfest this summer, but like the board game of the same name you may have to guess who is playing in the band.

Like many “nostalgia acts” touring in 2023, The Guess Who has a limited number of original members. One to be exact.

