WASHINGTON D.C. — U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, whose district includes Oswego County, held onto a financial contribution from controversial Republican Congressman George Santos through the end of the year, according to Federal Elections Commission records released last week.
A D.C. political action committee concerned with getting dark money out of politics has called on members of Congress, including Tenney, to divest money donated by Santos.
Tenney, R-Canandaigua, received $2,000 from Santos’ GADS PAC in July, FEC records show. A month before, her “Tenacious PAC” donated $2,000 to GADS during the Republican congressional primary.
After candidates filed their end-of-year financial disclosures with the FEC, the End Citizens United group issued a statement condemning Tenney for not donating Santos’ campaign contribution of $2,000 to charity. The group had originally penned a letter to 12 members of Congress in January, asking them to donate to charity any campaign contributions made by Santos. Other members of New York’s congressional delegation who received campaign contributions from Santos include Republicans Marc Molinaro, Elise Stefanik, Nick LaLota, Mike Lawler and Brandon Williams.
Santos, a Long Island Republican representing New York’s 3rd Congressional District, has been the subject of scathing media reports that debunk key facts of his candidate profile and self-reported personal background. National media have reported on Santos’ strings of fabrications, including the various workplaces he has listed in his campaign information, and his religious affiliations. These revelations were reported by major outlets after Santos was elected to Congress last November. The North Shore Leader, a Long Island-based paper, raised questions about Santos’ campaign’s financial disclosures while on the campaign trail.
“Despite the numerous investigations and glaring red flags of being associated with Santos, Rep. Tenney refused to donate the money she took from him,” said Tiffany Muller, president of End Citizens United. “By keeping the tainted Santos money, Tenney is at best refusing to join the bipartisan effort to hold Santos accountable, and at worst, endorsing Santos’ lies, deception and corruption.”
Tenney’s office did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
A report from Huffington Post on Jan. 13 suggests campaign experts have not found anything unusual or suspicious with the way Santos ran the GADS PAC that donated to Tenney. They have, however, found issues with the way Santos’ campaign committee account is run.
The Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan watchdog overseeing fiscal transparency in elections, filed a complaint with the FEC in early January accusing Santos of using his 2022 campaign funds to cover personal needs, lying about how his campaign spent money, and hiding the origin of his campaign funds.
In an interview with the Associated Press in the last week of January, Tenney maintained her stance on Santos.
“He’s entitled to due process. I think there’s a lot more to happen potentially. ... When it looks like he has committed a violation that would require him to resign, then that’s the course,” she said. “This isn’t anything new in Congress. Sadly, there’s a lot of people in Congress and legislative seats that have been in this position.”
Tenney acknowledged Santos’ claims about his personal fortune and how they conflict with financial records filed with the FEC.
“We’ll find out if he’s filed a false statement on his financials — a lot of these things don’t add up and there’s a lot of gaps, a lot of questions that have been raised and we’ll see what happens with it,” Tenney said in the interview.
“As a lawyer and someone who really deeply believes that you are innocent until proven guilty, we’ve got to make sure he gets his due process and when he’s guilty, then it’s time to go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.