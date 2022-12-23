OSWEGO — Two Oswego County residents made this year’s naughty and nice list compiled by a group that measures how open elected officials are with their constituents.
Paul Wolf, president of the New York Coalition for Open Government, said Thursday that the group gathers information from media sources to determine who will be on their lists.
“We see which ones kind of jumped out at us in particular,” he said. “We also solicit nominations, which we did through Facebook, Twitter and emails to our members.”
Town of Parish Clerk Kelly Reader made the organization’s nice list.
“The smallest municipality in Oswego County, population 2,500,” said a press release from the group. “Reader promptly posts meeting agendas, meeting documents, minutes, and video recordings of meetings.”
Reader was not available to comment.
Town of New Haven Supervisor Dan Barney made the organization’s naughty list this year.
“Barney recently removed public comment period from all town meetings,” the press release states. “Barney even required a town board member to sign in to speak during a public hearing.”
In a Thursday interview, Barney said the decision to remove public comment from town board meetings was a town board decision.
“Based on advice from our attorney, that is a question I am not going to answer,” he said when asked if there was a public town board vote on the removal of their meetings’ public comment section.
He said they decided against having a public comment section because they wanted to avoid having members of the public “openly state things that are not true.”
“For a while we changed our format to where you had to discuss things that were on the agenda. That was just so we didn’t get sidetracked and get off the rails and have a two- or three-hour meeting.”
Barney said a “paid agitator” came to meetings and used the public comment section to “say and believe things that weren’t true.”
It is unclear who that person was or what the person talked about.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.