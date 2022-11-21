OSWEGO — The Oswego City Fire Department hosted a change of command and promotional ceremony Friday, recognizing the retirement of Chief Randy Griffin, and acknowledging the promotion of Chief Paul Conzone.
Conzone was officially sworn in as the 12th fire chief of OFD in its 146-year history, following in Griffin’s footsteps, who served as chief from 2017-22. Griffin was the Port City’s first director of emergency management, a title Conzone will also hold as fire chief.
Fifteen minutes after meeting Griffin, Mayor Billy Barlow told ceremony attendees that he knew Griffin “was going to be the guy” to lead OFD. Barlow noted that as he told Griffin about what his plans were and problems OFD was having at the time, Griffin’s interest grew.
“I just started making up new problems to spike his interest, and we walked out of there with a verbal commitment,” Barlow said. “Or at least that’s the way I remember it.”
Barlow thanked Griffin for his five years of leadership at OFD, remarking on the growth of the department while being led by Griffin.
“New leadership within the department was inevitable and I had to find a qualified individual, preferably from outside the department, who would agree to accept the position (as chief) and be thrown into a situation that no amount of money or glory would’ve been near enough for most of us to even consider it (before Griffin was hired),” Barlow said. “Thank you, Chief, for your service, all you’ve done for me personally and all you’ve given this community over the last five years professionally.”
Griffin said now OFD is “a fire department that is sought out by others.”
“(We’re) recognized as leaders in the areas of technology, fire rescue and EMS services. One (department) where others want to be like us. A department that has not just followed along, but one that has set the pace for others,” Griffin said. “A department that the state fire captain and fire officers across the state are told, ‘Be like Oswego. Look what Oswego has done.’”
Griffin thanked city officials and community members for their support over the last five years, and he said he has confidence in the department’s capabilities.
“And remember, success in this job means that not only you, but someone else lives another day,” Griffin said. “Without any doubt, I have confidence in these individuals’ capabilities to aid and protect the citizens of the city of Oswego today and into the future.”
Griffin not only acknowledged former OFD Administrative Aide Susan Wells, who retired recently, but also Lisa Wildrick, who replaced Wells with “abbreviated training.”
Before Conzone was officially sworn-in as chief, Barlow said he knows Conzone will be “an exceptional leader of this department for years to come” with his passion and dedication to OFD and the community.
“Born and raised in Oswego and the son of a fireman, Paul knows the community and fire service more than all of us. … When it became clear to me a few weeks ago that I was going to, yet again, select a new leader for this department, the decision was simple,” Barlow said. “We have a recipe for continued success. … I’m as confident as ever that our citizens and our city will receive the best and most capable fire department that has ever served this community.”
Before he began his speech, Conzone looked to the crowd and said, “What a day.”
He also added in a humorous story from when he told his family that he was going to be appointed fire chief — and how the conversation quickly turned to what would happen to Conzone’s brother, Brian, also in OFD, if Brian got in trouble.
“(When I told my family) I was going to be appointed fire chief, they congratulated me and they were happy. They quickly moved to asking me what would happen if Brian got in trouble,” Conzone said. “So, if Brian gets in trouble, we’ll sentence him to the same punishment he gave me when I was little: swirlies, wedgies and stuffing me in a racecar tire and rolling him down the hill.”
On a more serious note, he told his department: “be proud” and “be ready.”
“I understand the incredible amount of responsibility bestowed upon me with this appointment, and will work tirelessly to uphold the mission and the values of the Oswego Fire Department,” Conzone said. “You’re some of the most finest and capable people I know. I have the utmost confidence in you. … I look forward to helping you reach your career goals.”
Also promoted during the ceremony were Michael Zalewski to assistant chief, Joe Smegelsky — who served as master of ceremonies Friday — to deputy chief, and Clark Stacks and Carl Emmons, who both received promotions to lieutenant.
