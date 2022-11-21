Griffin and conzone salute

Outgoing Oswego Fire Department Chief Randy Griffin, left, and newly sworn-in Chief Paul Conzone salute each other at the change of command ceremony Friday.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego City Fire Department hosted a change of command and promotional ceremony Friday, recognizing the retirement of Chief Randy Griffin, and acknowledging the promotion of Chief Paul Conzone.

Conzone was officially sworn in as the 12th fire chief of OFD in its 146-year history, following in Griffin’s footsteps, who served as chief from 2017-22. Griffin was the Port City’s first director of emergency management, a title Conzone will also hold as fire chief.

Recommended for you