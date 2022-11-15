OSWEGO — Oswego City Fire Department Chief Randy Griffin will retire on Friday after decades of service to upstate communities including DeWitt and Fayetteville.
“We need fresh ideas, new people,” Griffin said. “It’s time for those people to step into their roles and share their vision.”
Griffin first came to the city as a political science student at SUNY Oswego. His began his career in fire services in 1988 as a volunteer firefighter for OFD while he was in college. He said at this point he planned on being a lawyer, but “caught the bug” of being a firefighter, and loved supporting the community, which shifted his goals.
“(I) really enjoyed fire service and helping people,” Griffin said. “You can see the results of what you did in the immediate aftermath.”
Out of college, Griffin worked for Eastern Paramedics out of Syracuse where he hoped “to gain experience as a paramedic.”
He worked up through the ranks, eventually becoming an operations supervisor for the company.
From there, in 1994, Griffin was hired by the village of Fayetteville as a firefighter/paramedic and in 1998 he transferred to DeWitt for the same job.
After 9/11, Griffin was contacted by the newly founded Department of Homeland Security, where he worked for six years. During this time, he partially lived in Washington, D.C., but continued to work for DeWitt. Through his job with DHS, Griffin traveled all around the world, including to the Middle East, Australia and Europe.
After retiring, Griffin plans to “do what he missed most” and travel the world, though he plans to keep the Oswego area as his home base.
“I have been fortunate in my many careers that I have been able to travel quite a bit but there’s still quite a few places I haven’t been,” Griffin said.
It was never in Griffin’s plan to become a leader, especially in the public sector, but after being offered the job of chief and “based on the circumstances,” he agreed to transfer.
“I was asked by a friend to look at coming to Oswego,” Griffin said. “There were a number of challenges here in the city at that time for the fire department and I took this opportunity to hopefully help the fire department out (and) help the city out.”
His initial intention, Griffin said, was to retire after Mayor Billy Barlow’s first term ended but “then he asked (him) to stay, then stay again … and two-and-a-half years after that, (he’s) still here.”
Griffin said he felt he accomplished everything he set out to and it was time to bring in new management. OFD has had 11 chiefs in 146 years that it has existed, which is “not a lot of organizational change,” according to Griffin. He said he feels confident where he is leaving the department.
“It’s all about preparation for the future of the organization,” Griffin said. “I think Paul (Conzone) understands that and his role in that.”
Conzone was appointed as Griffin’s successor by Barlow and will be sworn in on Griffin’s last day in a ceremony Friday at the east side fire station. Conzone has 15 years of experience within OFD and Griffin said he has faith that Conzone will be an effective leader.
“I think Paul is very well qualified to step into this role,” Griffin said. “(He) has a very good understanding of the organization and what the community needs are here in Oswego.”
Griffin said that because of finite resources and difficulty finding employees, it is “extremely” challenging to be a leader within a public sector, though he credits Barlow with easing his transition into the role as chief.
“It’s a lot of collaboration and cooperation,” Griffin said. “I think we have seen that over the past six years with the mayor using unprecedented collaboration between city departments. Typically, in any aspect of government, you have competition. If there is $1 to spend, each department is competing with each other for that $1. What you see in Oswego is (everyone) working together toward a common goal. Everyone understands their role in helping to accomplish that.”
In Griffin’s retirement announcement from the city, Barlow said in a statement that one of the “best decisions” he’s made as mayor “was to bring in Chief Griffin to the Oswego Fire Department.”
“The fire department is now more efficient, effective, modernized and respected because of Randy’s leadership, and has more capability than ever because of the expertise and professionalism he brought to city government,” Barlow said last week. “I congratulate him on his retirement and thank him for his service to our community, and for being a key figure in my administration and (I) know he has prepared the department for many more years of continued success.”
Outside of his work, Griffin said he enjoyed learning about Oswego’s “rich” history but what he’ll miss most are the people he worked with.
“My favorite part would have to be the folks I’ve met,” Griffin said. “Not only here in the fire department but in the city. Whether it be community members or people in other departments, there are some very incredible people here in Oswego.”
