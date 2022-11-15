Randy Griffin retires

Oswego City Fire Department Chief Randy Griffin (pictured) announced his retirement last week. Griffin’s final day as chief is Friday, and Paul Conzone will be sworn-in as the 12th chief of the department.

 File photo

OSWEGO — Oswego City Fire Department Chief Randy Griffin will retire on Friday after decades of service to upstate communities including DeWitt and Fayetteville.

“We need fresh ideas, new people,” Griffin said. “It’s time for those people to step into their roles and share their vision.”

