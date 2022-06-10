FULTON — After two years of the pandemic impacting graduation ceremonies, G. Ray Bodley High School will be hosting its traditional graduation ceremony for the class of 2022.
The ceremony, taking place on Friday, will consist of one ceremony as opposed to the multiple smaller, shortened ceremonies of the past two years, according to G. Ray Bodley High School Principal Donna Parkhurst.
“This year we’re going back to our traditional one ceremony. We’re very excited about it, and we’ve put it back to its original format with all of our speeches,” Parkhurst said.
The class of 2022 has 219 graduating students, Parkhurst said. Students will be recognized with cum laude designations, similar to how college students are recognized. Students who earn a total grade-point average of 85 to 89.99 will graduate with cum laude honors, students with a total GPA of 90 to 94.99 will graduate with magna cum laude honors and students with a total GPA of a 95 or higher will be graduating with summa cum laude honors.
There are 39 cum laude graduates, 41 magna cum laude graduates and 25 summa cum laude graduates. This is the second year that graduates are being recognized with cum laude honors. There are also 42 National Honor Society graduates.
Speakers for the ceremony include Fulton City School District Superintendent Brian Pulvino, math teacher and department chair Penny Downing and senior Lydia Mirabito. Downing will deliver the staff address, while Mirabito will give the student address. Students select a staff member to speak at the ceremony, and students interested in speaking go through a screening process to determine who is selected, Parkhurst mentioned.
The ceremony will not be restricted by any COVID-19 protocols, and there are no limits on how many attendees are welcome per student. There were multiple shortened outdoor ceremonies held for the class of 2020 at the front of the school. For the class of 2021, Parkhurst said that last year the school held three graduation ceremonies due to COVID-19 restrictions that were still in place during planning.
“Last year we had three separate ceremonies and the reason why is when we planned our graduation, there were restrictions in place as to the total number of people that we could have in one place at one time,” Parkhurst said. “They lifted that restriction the week before our ceremony, and we had already had everything planned. We had all of our audience groups, all of our graduates scheduled for one of the three ceremonies. So last year we did an evening ceremony, it was a Friday evening, and we did several brief ceremonies … and then Saturday morning we did a 9 a.m. and an 11 a.m. ceremony. We shortened them a little bit, (and) we removed a couple of speeches from the ceremony last year.”
Parkhurst said that she’s looking forward to this year’s ceremony.
“I am most looking forward to a traditional graduation ceremony,” Parkhurst said. “I don’t like to use the word normal, and I think everybody is tired of hearing ‘back to normal,’ but I am most looking forward to a traditional high school graduation ceremony.”
The G. Ray Bodley High School class of 2022 graduation ceremony will take place on Friday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the field outside of the athletic complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.