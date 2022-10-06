Sien Hu, students

SUNY Oswego psychology faculty member Sien Hu (seated, second from left) speaks with student researchers, from left, Mikaela Kempton and Hollace Stevens, both senior psychology majors, and Angela Gori, a sophomore psychology major. Hu and the students will research aging and related impairments on the human brain, thanks to a five-year grant of more than $2 million total from the National Institutes of Health.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego psychology faculty member Sien Hu will study the impacts of aging and related impairments on the human brain, thanks to a five-year grant of more than $2 million total from the National Institutes of Health.

The study, “Aging hippocampus and cognitive control in health and MCI,” examines how natural aging impacts brain activity, as well as the effects of mild cognitive impairment (MCI).

Recommended for you