Memorial Day in 2022 falls on May 30, the traditional date of the celebration, and recalls the role the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) had in creating the observance.
Founded in 1866 by Benjamin Franklin Stephenson, the GAR was originally intended as a means for former Union soldiers to maintain bonds of friendship forged during the war. Its three-fold mission was to promote fraternity, charity, and loyalty. So popular was the organization that it eventually spread across the United States and became a powerful political force in the support of veterans’ issues such as pensions and health care.
Oswego County was home to its share of posts, some more successful than others. In all, 25 posts sprang up throughout the county, and in the city of Oswego, no fewer than five separate posts were chartered.
Credit for the GAR’s involvement in Memorial Day belongs to John A. Logan, second commander of the national organization. He was a member of Congress in addition to being a former Union soldier and he vigorously lobbied to name May 30, “Decoration Day,” a date set aside for visiting soldiers’ graves and strewing flowers upon them as a sign of respect for their sacrifice. From 1868 until 1971, May 30 was recognized as the official holiday.
Local posts took seriously the obligation to locate and decorate the graves of not only Civil War soldiers, but also those of the American Revolution, the War of 1812, and the Mexican-American War. Later, soldiers and sailors who participated in the Spanish-American War would be included.
The earliest mention of the GAR’s involvement in Decoration Day in Oswego City occurred in 1870 when a little known post, Rensselaer Bailey No. 19, announced that its members would travel to local cemeteries, Riverside, St. Paul’s, Second and Fifth Wards, and Rural, to lay flowers and plant small American flags on the graves of Union comrades.
Under the general direction of Colonel James Doyle, veteran of the 110th Regiment, various delegations were assigned to visit the named cemeteries. In the early afternoon of May 30, a parade was held consisting of former soldiers, members of the National Guard, police officers, members of community organizations, and musical groups. After marching through the streets they converged on the Doolittle House where a service was held. Several ministers spoke on the sacrifices made by the soldiers whose graves would shortly be decorated.
After the service carriages took the post members and others to the cemeteries for the actual ceremony. Among those taking part were several whose names were well-known: George Hugunin and Nathaniel Wright of the 147th Regiment; Timothy Sullivan of the 24th Regiment; Edward A. Cooke of the 81st Regiment; Henry K. Eason, USN; Robert Oliver, Jr. of the 24th and the 106th Regiments.
A reporter for the Oswego Daily Press described what occurred at Rural: “At the Rural Cemetery, Oswego Town, great care had been taken to ornament the grounds. On an arch above the gateway hung garlands of fresh flowers and wreaths of evergreen, and this inscription appeared: ‘We Think of Thee.’ In another place we noticed suspended among the shrubbery the inscription: ‘Gone but not forgotten.’ Portraits of deceased soldiers were suspended in several places, also such relics as swords, and pieces of flags. In addition to the regular ceremony, Hon. O. J. Harmon, on invitation, offered prayer and made a brief address before the graves were decorated.”
In the years to come, Rensselaer Bailey Post No. 19 would be superseded by Robert Oliver Post No. 65 in 1872 and finally by John D. O’Brian Post No. 65 in 1878. Albert Ames Post No. 122, chartered on September 7, 1870, passed from existence shortly after its founding. May Humphrey Stacy Post No. 586 GAR, named for the commander of Fort Ontario, was chartered in 1886 and was disbanded in 1899.
For years, however, the “Boys in Blue” held true to their obligation to decorate the graves of their comrades. The local newspapers, the Oswego Daily Times, the Oswego Daily Palladium, and the Oswego Palladium-Times, annually published ever longer lists of Civil War soldiers buried in local cemeteries. When the comrades became disabled or too elderly to decorate the graves themselves, they enlisted the aid of their wives, members of the Women’s Relief Corps, as well as their children, the Sons and Daughters of Union Civil War Veterans, to assist with that sacred duty.
Although the death of William Halladay, the last member and the last commander of J. D. O’Brian Post, on March 27, 1938 spelled the end of the GAR in Oswego City, the tradition has continued. Each year near the end of May American flags appear on the graves of soldiers of all conflicts and flowers brighten the spots where they lie. As the banner in Rural Cemetery pronounced so long ago, they are gone but they are not forgotten.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.