OSWEGO — Jeffrey Gordon has begun in his new role as interim superintendent for the Oswego City School District (OCSD). He replaced departed superintendent Mathis Calvin III.
Gordon’s term started on April 1.
Speaking from his office this week, Gordon seemed ready to steward the OCSD into its next chapter.
“It’s an exciting opportunity and I’m glad to help the district as they transition to the next superintendent,” Gordon said.
Gordon, who recently retired from the Fayetteville-Manlius School District in the Syracuse area, will be paid $700 a day to act temporarily as superintendent.
“One of my job duties at Fayetteville-Manlius was to be the individual in charge if the superintendent was out of the district,” Gordon said, “whether that was for half a day or a week.”
Calvin accepted a position with the Lockport City School District and left the OCSD on March 18. His position was temporarily filled by his assistant superintendent, Amanda Caldwell.
Caldwell became the first woman elevated to the superintendent position in the history of OCSD after the board of education voted unanimously to appoint her as the acting superintendent from March 18 to April 1.
Gordon is expected to fill the position until the end of the school year in June.
“I’m not applying for the position. I’m simply here to help the district during this transition,” Gordon said.
Gordon said his addition will make it easier for the district to find a permanent replacement for Calvin.
“I think in this case, having an interim allows the district to focus on the search for the replacement,” Gordon said, “without having someone in the position who might be a candidate for the job.”
Calvin, 50, resigned before the end of his three-year contract to take the superintendent position with Lockport.
