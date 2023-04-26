Oswego County Fair

The Oswego County Fair, which will run June 30 through July 2, will emphasize agricultural and animals shows, with a horse show on the opening Friday night and tractor pulls on Sunday. 

 Ken Sturtz photo

SANDY CREEK — The Oswego County Fair will be back again this year, earlier than in the past, running from June 30 through July 2, with a new look and a new, evolving concept.

Its website proclaims, “Going back to the basics with a small town country fair.” Organizers plan to accent the agricultural, educational and family elements while spreading the fun across multiple events from summer to fall.

