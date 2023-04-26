SANDY CREEK — The Oswego County Fair will be back again this year, earlier than in the past, running from June 30 through July 2, with a new look and a new, evolving concept.
Its website proclaims, “Going back to the basics with a small town country fair.” Organizers plan to accent the agricultural, educational and family elements while spreading the fun across multiple events from summer to fall.
This summer’s fair will feature three days of animal shows, a Friday night horse show under the lights, truck pulls and a cornhole tournament Saturday, tractor pulls and a talent show Sunday, along with children’s events, youth activities, line dancing, live music, food and alcohol — but no rides.
Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, the Family Fall Festival will showcase rides provided by Ontario Amusements, food provided by the Lacona Fire Department and other food vendors, as well as the wares of a variety of non-food vendors throughout the grounds.
Of course, there will be a host of activities for children and a variety of fall activities for all.
And the much-loved demolition derby may be brought back sometime later in the summer, according to Teresa Stowell Hollis, county fair board secretary and media & sponsor coordinator.
In somewhat splitting up the usual county fair events into a number of separate events, Hollis said, “Honestly, it’s to the benefit of the community because there will be things throughout the summer and fall, as opposed to it all being one big event. We’re looking at multiple events,” she said, not “all just being one weekend.”
Hollis said the ride companies’ struggles hiring employees made it impossible to book a ride company for the County Fair, but organizers were able to book one for the Family Fall Festival.
“We had to move forward with scheduling some things and getting some things going,” Hollis said. “We owe that to our agricultural (participants), our community. And there are certainly many things that we can do and offer so that everybody can participate in their events and be a part of our county fair and move forward.
“I’ve heard some conversation,” she continued, “that other fairs looked at having their agricultural shows at one time and their fairs and rides at another.” But, she said,
“That’s not exactly what’s happening here. We’d love to have rides and keep that going there, but it wasn’t meant to be for us this year, at least at this point. Stay tuned. you never know what might happen tomorrow.”
Regarding the demolition derby, put on by the Sandy Creek Fire Department, Hollis said, “We tried to work it out for the derby, but it just didn’t. So, we may look at a derby later in the year, maybe in August. The fair isn’t going to have a derby this year, but we’re going to have tractor pulls and truck pulls, and we didn’t have those last year.”
Parking and admission to the fair and Fall Festival will still be free, Hollis said.
There will be a charge for admission to the tractor and truck pulls, along with the cornhole tournament, but there will be no charge for admission to anything else.
“I’m all about being positive,” Hollis said, “and we of the fair board are about working together with our community and trying to make positive events for everybody in the community. At the end of the day, we’re a board of 10 volunteers, and it’s a lot, and everybody is doing the best they can to put together and continue the heritage that we’ve had for now 164 years.
“I just think it’s as in life, you grow in different ways, and I feel like we at the Oswego County Fairgrounds are growing in different ways. It’s a whole different look. It’s all about perspective.”
