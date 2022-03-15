WASHINGTON D.C. — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced Tuesday close to $1.3 million in federal funding is making its way to Oswego County municipalities as part of the $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by Congress last week.
As part of the bill, the village of Pulaski will receive $1 million to restore eroded waterways, including the Salmon River, according to a release sent by Gillibrand's (D-NY) office. The funding, according to the release, would help develop sustainable techniques to bolster the river’s resiliency when facing increased runoff from climate change in storm events. Further, the funding will also be used to improve stormwater conveyance piping, detention and retention systems, green infrastructure, and stormwater management facilities to proactively prevent future damage to property from increasingly unpredictable climate events.
The town of Volney will also receive $280,000 in federal funds toward the installation of a potable water system in an area of the town that lacks access to municipal water systems.
Volney Town Supervisor Greg Hartranft said town officials have met with local engineers to discuss how to connect residents to the town’s municipal water system.
“We have received a lot of requests from property owners to connect to the local water district,” he said, noting the town will seek to connect properties along Muckey Road, Silk Road, and Baldwin Road to the local water district.
The $1.5 trillion spending omnibus package is expected to be signed by President Joe Biden within the next week.
“I’m proud that I was able to secure nearly $1.3 million in this year’s funding package for central New York to support the expansion of the region’s drinking water infrastructure and strengthen the resiliency of waterways,” Gillibrand said. “I will remain vigilant in the Senate fighting for the resources that will help revitalize communities, create new jobs, and attract even more investments that will lay the groundwork for the future of central New York.”
