U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, fourth from left, stands with some of those that attended her visit to the Fulton Municipal Building on Thursday. Gillibrand touted recently passed legislation that aims to lower the cost of prescription drugs and health care costs.
FULTON — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand made a stop in Fulton Thursday to highlight provisions in a recently passed piece of legislation that aims to lower the cost of prescription drugs and health care costs for millions.
Gillibrand was joined by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels and local residents at the city’s municipal building Thursday afternoon to discuss provisions under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which was passed in August with a close 220-207 vote in the House of Representatives.
The federal bill, which includes a 10-year plan to raise revenue in several key economic areas, was touted by Gillibrand as a big win for its provisions to make it easier for people to afford health insurance and to put a cap on prescription drugs.
“One of the biggest challenges we have is the cost of prescription drug prices,” Gillibrand said. “Thirty percent of adults have said that they don’t take their medicine as prescribed, simply because it costs too much.”
Gillibrand said the issue weighs heavily in older adults, with nine in 10 taking prescription medications. She said one in four say it’s difficult to afford them. The rising cost of Medicare, federal health care coverage for those 65 and older or with certain disabilities, has also caused the prices of half of the drugs covered under the policy to increase “faster than inflation,” Gillibrand noted.
Michaels celebrated what the piece of legislation meant for seniors in the community and the opportunities that come with the IRA, hoping it would help to lessen the stressors surrounding rising health care costs.
“Our seniors are some of our most vulnerable members in our community,” Michaels said. “The increased cost of living and ability to afford the essentials continues to be a burden. We must continue to find ways to lessen that burden on our aging community while supporting a healthy quality of life.”
In addition to making health care more affordable, Gillibrand said the IRA capped insulin at $35 a month, which affects more than 3.3 million Medicare beneficiaries. It also capped the out-of-pocket costs for five major drugs taken by most seniors. Patients are capped at only $2,000 a year for their medications.
“Those caps matter,” Gillibrand said. “This is the difference between not having to turn off your heat or not having to buy less food for your family.”
The legislation will also save millions from losing health care coverage under provisions in the American Rescue Plan Act, which extend the Affordable Care Act’s premium tax credits. It will extend these credits for the next three years for those buying coverage on the ACA marketplace.
A press release from Gillibrand’s spokesperson said if this measure had not been extended, about 49,000 New Yorkers would have lost their coverage and another 94,000 would have been forced to pay higher premiums.
The IRA will provide some free vaccines for seniors and others covered under Medicare. It will also expand the Low-income Subsidy Program under Medicare to be fully available to seniors and people with disabilities earning less than 150 percent of the federal policy level.
