Gillibrand visits Fulton

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, fourth from left, stands with some of those that attended her visit to the Fulton Municipal Building on Thursday. Gillibrand touted recently passed legislation that aims to lower the cost of prescription drugs and health care costs.

 Xiana Fontno photo

FULTON — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand made a stop in Fulton Thursday to highlight provisions in a recently passed piece of legislation that aims to lower the cost of prescription drugs and health care costs for millions.

Gillibrand was joined by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels and local residents at the city’s municipal building Thursday afternoon to discuss provisions under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which was passed in August with a close 220-207 vote in the House of Representatives.

