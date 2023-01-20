WASHINGTON D.C. — A political action committee in the nation’s capital is calling on U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, among other Republican members of Congress, to relinquish money donated by controversial freshman Congressman George Santos.
End Citizens United — a D.C. political PAC concerned with getting dark money out of politics — penned a letter to 12 members of Congress Wednesday, asking them to donate to charity any campaign contributions made by Santos.
Santos, a Long Island Republican representing New York’s 3rd Congressional District, has been the subject of scathing media reports that debunk key facts of his candidate profile and self-reported personal background. National media has reported on Santos’ strings of fabrications, including the various workplaces he has listed in his campaign information, and his religious affiliations.
These revelations were reported by major outlets after Santos was elected to Congress last November. The North Shore Leader, a Long Island-based newspaper, raised questions about Santos’ campaign’s financial disclosures while on the campaign trail.
Tenney, R-Canandaigua, received $2,000 from Santos’ GADS PAC in July, Federal Elections Commission records show. Previously, in June, her “Tenacious PAC” donated $2,000 to GADS during the Republican congressional primary. She represents Oswego County as part of the state’s 24th Congressional District.
Other members of New York’s congressional delegation who received campaign contributions from Santos include Republicans Marc Molinaro, Elise Stefanik, Nick LaLota, Mike Lawler and Brandon Williams.
“In recent weeks, the truth about Congressman Santos has come to light. Americans have learned that he lied and fabricated every detail of his life in order to deceive voters of New York’s 3rd Congressional District,” said End Citizens United President Tiffany Muller in a letter to Tenney.
Muller said Santos’ campaign contributions are “tainted.” Santos is being investigated by law enforcement agencies and financial regulators for a string of alleged crimes, she said.
Brazilian authorities reopened a case of alleged check fraud against Santos in late 2022. He is also being investigated by the U.S. House Ethics Committee for a loan of $700,000 he made to his campaign. It is alleged Santos used a shell company to obscure the origin of that money.
“Given the long list of lies, likely criminality, and blatant disregard for ethics, transparency, or the truth, we are calling on you to donate George Santos’ tainted money to charity,” Muller’s letter concluded. “Keeping the money or returning it to Santos would be an endorsement of his deception and corruption.”
Tenney’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In an interview with The Buffalo News last week, Tenney expressed disappointment with Santos.
“Right now it’s up to the voters of the Third District” to decide Santos’ fate, she said in the interview.
Reps. LaLotta, Lawler, Molinaro and Williams have called on Santos to resign.
