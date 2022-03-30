FULTON — G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton hosted a Job Opportunities Fair on Friday, March 25.
More than 30 local employers, four unions, and all branches of the military were in attendance.
Students were able to connect with area professionals to inquire about available positions, complete job applications, and set up appointments to interview for summer positions and positions requiring a high school diploma.
“We wanted to showcase many of the post-graduate opportunities available for our students right here in Oswego County and the central New York area. Students do not need to move away to obtain well-paid and satisfying careers,” said Angela Ferlito, event organizer and Fulton City School District work-based learning coordinator.
Participating businesses and organizations included:
ACT WorkKeys, Clinton’s Ditch Cooperative Company, Compass FCU, Exelon, Fulton Parks and Recreation, Fulton Savings Bank, Huhtamaki, I Heart Oswego, Little Lukes, St. Luke Health Services, MACNY, Menter Ambulance, Net & Die, Inc., Novelis, Oswego County Opportunities, Oswego County Workforce NY, Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, Oswego Health, Oswego Media Group, Syracuse Label and Surround Printing, Tessy Plastics, Universal Metal Works, Carpenters Local 277, Ironworkers Local 60, Painters and Allied Trades Local 38, CNY Electrical Training Center, U.S. Army, U.S. Army National Guard, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air National Guard, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marines.
“This opportunity was amazing! What a great community event, to be able to see all of these businesses and organizations right here in our high school,” said senior Reagan LaPage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.