OSWEGO — Members of the Child Protection Advisory Council are trying to make a comparison: when it comes to child protective services, caseworkers could be considered “first responders.”
However, the a member CPAC noted there “would never” be a “freeze on a police department hiring because we need the protection of our community.”
“There was a freeze put on the hiring of caseworkers, which only compounded the issue that (the Department of Social Services) is experiencing,” said Diane Cooper-Currier, a member of CPAC who is also the executive director of Oswego County Opportunities. “(Caseworkers are) protecting a segment of our population that is critical. Thinking of them in that framework, to me, puts that urgency and immediacy (up front).”
Currently, caseworkers sit a grade below probation officers within Oswego County — something that Oswego County DSS Commissioner Stacy Alvord said “(they) need to look at.”
“We did do a comparison between the positions at DSS, and it is on my radar to have more discussions about that,” she said.
In CPAC’s first meeting since its task force on retaining and recruiting caseworkers met in early May, CPAC Vice Chair Liz McLean debriefed other council members on what the task force discussed.
One of the main topics of discussion was the mandatory state training for caseworkers in Albany, which spans seven weeks. The training also requires caseworkers to go back and forth to Albany, taking them away from work in Oswego County.
Cooper-Currier mentioned submitting a formal request, along with the local legislative body, to request for the state Office of Child and Family Services to “consider virtual trainings or regional trainings.”
She also asked about a training stipend since the training does take caseworkers away from their families for extended periods of time.
“I joined commissioners from across the state with this concern that it’s not just us, and that I wrote a letter to New York State OCFS to Commissioner Sheila Poole, to our regional (representative) Sara Simon, and I also CC’d it to our county administrator (Phil Church), who is very active in the New York State Association of Counties group, and there has been discussions with the association of counties as well as our own New York State Public Welfare Association,” Alvord said. “It does have a pretty significant impact on our ability to recruit. What the state will do with that, I really cannot predict.”
Current supports for caseworkers — those who are already overwhelmed with more cases than expected — including a part-time therapist to help caseworkers “deal with the day-to-day in their caseload,” an in-house trainer to supplement training from New York State, as well as being compensated for overtime work were also brought up during the recap of the task force meeting.
Solutions were presented, such as limiting the cases per caseworker. Currently, it sits at 15 cases per caseworker, but due to limited numbers of workers, that number is “much higher.” Alvord proposed 12 cases per caseworker.
When it comes to senior caseworkers, Alvord also proposed reducing the number of caseworkers they have to supervise, that way they can “provide more support to the caseworkers they do supervise.”
“We have to better support our seniors, our supervisors on the front line,” Alvord said. “The expectation for supervisors now, different from when I was active as a caseworker, is that they have to review everything in the record and they have to identify, ‘Was a safe plan of care developed? And what other risks need to be identified?’ … There’s great responsibility when half of our staff in a field have less than two years (of) experience. We really need to bolster up that guidance and that mentoring and those eyes at case records.”
An idea was brought up to have smaller focus groups with caseworkers to get a better idea of any potential struggles they see in the field, and that way the council can “really identify the areas that need addressing,” said CPAC member Heather DelConte.
“At this point, you might get further with a small private group of the task force, just taking notes, listening and letting people really open up,” said Oswego County Legislator Roy Reehill. “Everybody wants this to be a totally public and transparent thing, but when it comes down to people being able to really let loose, it can get emotional, and those frontline people need to be heard from. The task force might be the perfect way to do that.”
The CPAC will meet again on June 2, while the next task force date is still being determined.
“There have been a lot of reports about the problems that we face in Oswego County. It’s very important to our work that we honestly and objectively assess those challenges,” said CPAC Chairperson Geri Geitner. “We need to figure out a way to be honest in our assessment of ourselves, but then begin to turn around and begin to leverage the strengths that we also have in a way that can impact long term change.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.