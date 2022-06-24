Pictured are American Legion Post 268 President Tony Millich, Father Mihai Dubovici of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, Rob Taylor and other volunteers who helped organize the chicken barbecue charity event on May 28.
OSWEGO — On Monday the American Legion Post 268 presented the check for $21,500 to Father Mihai Dubovici of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church of Syracuse.
The money that was raised at the chicken barbecue charity event organized by Rob Taylor will be transferred to Ukraine, and collected by Viktor Khvyl, a platoon commander of the International Peacekeeping and Security Center in Yavoriv, Lviv, region and a close friend of Taylor’s.
Khyvl noted the funds will be distributed for several causes.
“Donations will be made to Monastery of St. Basil the Great in Lutsk as they help the internally displaced Ukrainians with food,” he said. “The rest of the funds will be divided between the families whose relatives were killed or injured as a result of hostilities and the needs of the armed forces of Ukraine.”
Khvyl, a native of Lutsk, Ukraine, was a member of the joint military training group in the International Peacekeeping and Security Center at Yavoriv Military Base in 2017-18. He worked on the tactical standard operating procedures alongside Taylor, who was deployed to Yavoriv, Ukraine as the New York National Guard observer coach/trainer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.