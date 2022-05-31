PALERMO — The Driveway Inn will host its annual fundraiser Aug. 20, this year benefiting the Palermo Volunteer Fire Department.
The fundraiser, called Palermo Firemen’s Community Day, is an all-day event starting at noon.
This year’s event will be the fourth fundraiser held by the restaurant. The annual event started in 2017 but was unable to occur in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, according to Elizabeth Mannise of Driveway Inn. The idea to hold an annual fundraiser came as a result of others hosting their own fundraisers at the restaurant.
Mannise is interested in animal rehabilitation and taking in stray animals, so the first two events benefited the Oswego Animal Shelter and the third was for Purpose Farm in Baldwinsville.
“We were talking and we were like, you know, we really should get back into it,” Mannise said. “It’s a lot of fun, and just to kind of, you know, give back when we have the means to do it.”
The fundraisers have collectively raised nearly $19,000 for their causes, with over $10,000 coming from the most recent fundraiser alone, according to Mannise.
“The Purpose Farm one was a lot bigger than the two Oswego Animal Shelter ones, and I think it partially had to do with that we had kind of weeded out how to do it and had a better hold on everything,” Mannise said.
She said she wasn’t aware of how involved the fire department was or how much training its members go through until she became involved herself. The Driveway Inn is located across the street from the fire department, and citizens of Palermo would sometimes call the restaurant to see what was happening with the fire department.
“Our restaurant is right across the road from them and Palermo is a small town,” Mannise said. “When something happens, lights and sirens and stuff, everybody kind of wants to know what’s going on. People would call our restaurant and ask ‘Do you know what’s going on down the road?’ or ‘Do you know why the fire trucks left?’ or whatever. Nine times out of 10 we didn’t even know that the fire trucks left unless they had sirens on.”
Members of the fire department would frequently eat at the Driveway Inn, and one day Mannise joked that she wanted her own pager since people would call the restaurant for information. She ended up filling out an application and joined the department early this year, mainly providing scene support.
The idea to hold a fundraiser to benefit the fire department came after Jim Heaphy, a community member who had supported the department before his passing, was brought up in a discussion at a fire department meeting. Heaphy would hold horseshoe tournaments at the Driveway Inn years ago to benefit the Palermo Volunteer Fire Department. Mannise and her husband decided to throw a Jim Heaphy Memorial Horseshoe Tournament, as well as a corn hole tournament in memory of Debra Denery, who was a past president of the fire department before her passing in 2019. The tournaments will take place at the Driveway Inn’s fundraiser.
Palermo Firemen’s Community Day will also feature items donated by local businesses to be raffled such as gift cards, TVs, a drone, corn hole boards, a kids’ swimming pool, T-shirts and more. There will also be a cash prize raffle, and carnival games will be available for children. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the event or arrangements can be made to purchase them ahead of time for those unable to attend, Mannise said.
In addition to donations for the fundraiser, some memorabilia for the fire department has been donated as well. Mannise saw a post from a wedding group on Facebook suggesting sending extra wedding invitations to celebrities, which gave her an idea for the fundraiser.
“I was sitting at home one night doing the donation letters and I came across the post and I printed donation letters and sent them to celebrities,” Mannise said. “I didn’t expect a celebrity to send money, but kind of just said, ‘Can you send in an autographed picture or something like that that would be memorabilia for the fire department?’ Ron Ferdinand, who drew ‘Dennis the Menace,’ drew us a custom drawing of ‘Dennis the Menace’ in fire gear with the Palermo logo. Ruth Buzzi that did ‘Laugh In,’ she just sent us three autographs yesterday with her, Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra. So we’ve gotten a lot more awareness out as far as the fundraiser goes, compared to normal.”
The autographed items will hang in the fire hall as fire department memorabilia, according to Mannise.
Mannise said that she wanted to host a fundraiser benefiting the fire department because she doesn’t think that people realize how much members of the department sacrifice to help the community during emergencies.
“Knowing that you’re relying on people to get out of bed in the middle of the night to kind of come save you or help you or whatever, I think it’s kind of amazing that there are people out there who will do it,” Mannise said. “They still have to hold down full-time employment. They still have to raise their families. They still have to carry on everyday life, and they donate their time, gas money, whatever to just dropping everything and running to help somebody.”
Palermo Firemen’s Community Day will take place on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Driveway Inn, located at 4169 State Route 3 in Palermo.
