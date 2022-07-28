FULTON — The Fulton Family YMCA will host its first summer sock hop on Friday, Aug. 19, from 6-8 p.m.
The event will feature dancing, outdoor games, live music and food. The idea for the sock hop initially came about in 2020, but ended up being delayed due to the pandemic, according to Fulton YMCA Family Director Jennah Lamb.
“Our executive director, Amy Leotta, had wanted to do one in the summer of 2020 and then COVID happened, so it’s been an idea that we’ve had because it’s different. Sweet Inspirations used to do them all the time,” Lamb said. “We kind of wanted to bring that community feeling back, but then COVID hit and we couldn’t do that. But finally, since everything is a little bit more relaxed now and we have the space outside to do it, we thought it would be a good time to try to bring it back.”
Music will be provided by Revival, a local band comprised of Fulton high school students, according to Lamb. The band will be performing music from the 1950s and ‘60s, and Shannon’s Hot Dogs is anticipated to be at the event to offer food and refreshments.
Along with yard games like corn hole, crafts will be offered as well such as decorating mini records.
“I have a bunch of little mini records, old records that used to belong to my grandmother that I’m going to bring in and they can do it as a craft,” Lamb said. “They can decorate it with paint and then bring it home to hang up if they want to.”
Lamb said that some people at the YMCA are planning on wearing poodle skirts to the event, and she encourages attendees to dress to match the theme.
“I’m encouraging some kind of dress up,” Lamb said. “It doesn’t have to be all out or anything, but even just like a little bandana or pinup hair or something like that, I think would be cool. I’m probably going to be as dressed up as I can be, and I think it would be more fun if everyone is dressed up.”
Lamb said she hopes that the event will continue to be held annually, and said that it may expand in the future to include muscle cars.
“It’s something different than anything that we’ve done in a while and I think it’s a great way to enjoy some safe and contained fun,” Lamb said. “We’ll have live music, which a lot of people have been missing since COVID. We’ll have local food vendors, and it’s just an easy Friday night thing for families to come to and then be home by eight, get the kids ready for bed and be ready for the weekend. It’s also a way to get them here to the Y and kind of get them to see the other events and the other programs that we offer, and just get them to mingle with other people.”
There is a cost associated with the event per family, with YMCA members receiving a discount. The sock hop is free for Fulton YMCA daycare and day camp families.
