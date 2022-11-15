Chloe Bonoffski

Fulton’s Chloe Bonoffski on Tuesday signed a four-year apprenticeship agreement with N.E.T. & Die, a family-owned and operated CNC machine shop in Fulton. Bonoffski, a June 2022 high school graduate, has been interning at N.E.T. & Die, and now will begin her apprenticeship in the CNC machinist trade under a Manufacturers Association of Central New York group sponsorship.

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

FULTON — It’s rare for women to have careers in advanced manufacturing, but Chloe Bonoffski and N.E.T. & Die are taking steps to change that.

Bonoffski, 18, of Fulton, on Tuesday signed a four-year, earn-while-you-learn apprenticeship agreement with N.E.T. & Die, located at 24 Foster St. in Fulton.

