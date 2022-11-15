FULTON — It’s rare for women to have careers in advanced manufacturing, but Chloe Bonoffski and N.E.T. & Die are taking steps to change that.
Bonoffski, 18, of Fulton, on Tuesday signed a four-year, earn-while-you-learn apprenticeship agreement with N.E.T. & Die, located at 24 Foster St. in Fulton.
Along with Bonoffski’s family, among those at the event were leaders from N.E.T. & Die; Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels; Brittney Jerred, representing Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay; and officials from the Manufacturers Association of Central New York (MACNY), a group sponsor of the apprenticeship program.
While Bonoffski was overwhelmed by the attention, she has met every challenge since starting as an intern this summer at N.E.T. & Die.
“We’ve been looking for an apprentice for the last few years. We met Chloe at Pathways to Careers back in May. She applied for a position here at N.E.T. and we hired her as an intern. Six weeks later we were making her an offer for an apprenticeship,” said Michelle Shatrau, president of N.E.T. & Die. “By far, it’s the best hire I think we’ve had since I’ve been here.”
The signing ceremony took place during National Apprenticeship Week.
Chloe, daughter of Tammie and Robert L. Bonoffski, attended Fulton Junior High School and then went to P-TECH for three years before transferring to Advanced Metal Manufacturing at CiTi. She is a June 2022 high school graduate, and has been taking classes at Onondaga Community College while working at her internship.
“I’m really excited,” Bonoffski said about the apprenticeship program.
MACNY Workforce Development Specialist Eileen Donovan said she is happy to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week with N.E.T. & Die by registering Bonoffski into the CNC Machinist Registered Apprenticeship program. She said MACNY manages the apprenticeship program while N.E.T. & Die runs its business.
“Registered apprenticeship has gotten really big in New York State. New York State this past March added another $1 million to its budget to make a line item of $1.7 million toward registered apprenticeship. A lot of the work we do is part of a New York State line item,” Donovan said.
MACNY in 2017 got its approval from the Department of Labor to be a sponsor of apprenticeships in advanced manufacturing.
Bonoffski is a natural fit for the program, Donovan said.
“Chloe interned here since she graduated high school. Michelle is a huge proponent of the registered apprenticeship and really looks for raw talent. Chloe showed a lot of talent and affinity for this work, so Michelle offered her the opportunity to become a registered apprentice,” Donovan said. “It’s a great start of a new career for her.”
“Less than 5 percent of all machinists nationwide are females,” Shatrau said. “As a female engineer, I’m a big proponent of getting females into this industry. Females have a higher attention to detail, so they actually make great machinists. I just don’t think that this has been promoted to females as a viable career path. We’d like to follow Chloe with more female machinists.”
“We wish it was more common,” Donovan said regarding women pursuing manufacturing careers. “It’s a huge untapped group. There’s a lot of attention to attracting underrepresented groups like women, minorities, and youths. So she checks a few boxes. We’re very excited.”
Bonoffski recalled how she felt when she started her internship at N.E.T. & Die.
When she came through the door, her first thought was, “Oh my God these machines are big,” she said.
But instead of being intimidated, she took to her tasks and impressed everyone with her work.
“She’s been working on parts for the pump and blower industry. She’s doing a lot of the milling work,” said Boog Shatrau, N.E.T. & Die general manager. “She’s done a great job so far. She has jumped right in. She now sets up her own machine, edits programs, and she’s very self-sufficient.”
“I just kind of do what I’m told to do,” Bonoffski said modestly.
“At the end of four years, we’ll be able to hand her a blueprint, and she’s going to be able to give us back a good part. That’s the end goal,” Michelle Shatrau said. “Eventually, I think there’s a lot of leadership potential with Chloe as well.”
Donovan said that at the end of Bonoffski’s apprenticeship, she attains journey worker status, and that’s a certification that’s good wherever she goes in the country.
“Of course, we hope she’ll stay here. At that point, maybe she will go on to a more specialized trade, maybe right here,” Donovan said.
Bonoffski will be paid during her apprenticeship, and will continue on a degree path at Onondaga Community College.
“Apprenticeship involves on-the-job learning and a classroom component. SUNY is very invested in education for apprenticeship. She can go to any of the community colleges for free on SUNY. We’re going to see if we can get her her associate’s degree and her journey worker certification,” Donovan said. “After that, she will be really well qualified, trained, and just ready to take over the world.”
N.E.T. & Die is a third-generation, family-owned and operated CNC machine shop. “We’re proud to offer this opportunity to a young woman who shows so much promise for a long and rewarding career in manufacturing,” Michelle Shatrau said.
“It feels great,” Bonoffski said about this opportunity, and to perhaps serve as an example to other young women to follow a career path in manufacturing.
“It sort of speaks to all the experiences that are possible,” Donovan said. “There’s work available for people who want to grab the opportunities. It’s a great first rung on the ladder.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.