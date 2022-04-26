FULTON — They brought gloves, rakes, and a concern for the environment.
Several volunteers gathered Saturday at the downtown gazebo along South First Street in Fulton to participate in the 17th annual Canal Clean Sweep.
Their goal was to spruce up the area along the Oswego River from the Oneida Street Bridge to the area near the Fulton Public Library. Volunteers raked leaves, sticks, and broken glass, and picked up trash.
The group was organized by Caroline Shue, who is also a member of the Fulton Parks and Recreation Department’s Special Events Committee. Other committee members, their family members, and other concerned citizens of all ages were part of the work crew.
Fulton volunteers have been taking part in this event for several years, Shue said. The New York State Canal Corporation and Parks & Trails New York host the Canal Clean Sweep each Earth Day weekend for spring cleaning along sections of the Canalway Trail, in canalside parks, and in other public areas throughout the canal corridor, which extends from Albany to Buffalo.
“There are 120 other groups like this along the canal in the state,” Shue said.
Groups that organize and indicate their intent to be part of the Canal Clean Sweep receive some materials from Parks & Trails New York. The materials include large trash bags for litter collection, plus Canal Clean Sweep T-shirts and Canal Clean Sweep tote bags for the volunteers.
The groups also receive an instruction letter, a checklist for organizers, a sign-up sheet, and a volunteer safety checklist.
The Canal Clean Sweep is sponsored by National Grid and Wegmans.
Several members of the Fulton group gathered for a group photo. After that, they scattered in the area of the gazebo and Lock 3 to start with their task. Shue estimated the volunteers would be working four hours or more. If there were enough volunteers, and time permitting, they would also clean up the Indian Point area along the river, Shue said.
In addition to the materials provided by Parks & Trails New York, the volunteers came prepared with buckets, wheelbarrows, gloves, rakes, and more to help with the effort.
Shue said the filled trash bags would be placed in an area for pickup by the Canal Corporation.
