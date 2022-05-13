FULTON — Fulton Ultimate Frisbee will be starting games again for the 2022 season on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at Fulton Junior High School.
Games will be every Sunday at 5:30 p.m. The first game of the season includes a special guest for the opening throw.
“May 15 we’re going to get together for the first time in 2022,” organizer Rob Wimler said. “We’re going to have the Onondaga County Legislator of the 14th District, Cody Kelly, come honor us with the opening pull, the first throw of the season, and then we’re going to play a regular game. We’re going to hang out and play Ultimate Frisbee until dark, basically.”
Fulton Ultimate Frisbee started in 2006 with Wimler’s friends and family playing on a family farm. They started recruiting neighbors and others to play, and eventually the group consisted of fewer family members and more people who had heard about the group. They started advertising and began getting people commuting in from different areas.
Fulton Ultimate Frisbee currently has about 30 people who come to games, and 100 people who are active on the newsletter mailing list, Wimler said. Most people who come to the games live between Oswego and Syracuse.
“Fulton is the hub, but you couldn’t have enough people in just Fulton to do this,” Wimler said. “Likewise, there’s not enough people in just Oswego to do it and there’s not enough people in just Liverpool to do this, so we have this central location that everybody comes to.”
This is the first year since the pandemic that games are returning to normal. When they were able to hold games in late 2020 and 2021, they were bound by numerous COVID-19 requirements. Players had to stay distanced, the Frisbee needed to be sanitized and those who were not actively playing were not supposed to come to the field.
“We had to keep social distancing, which is hard for a sport like Frisbee,” Wimler said. “It’s like basketball in that you’re guarding people right up face-to-face, but it’s played more like soccer, where you’re running around at the same time.”
Although some of the group’s regulars have not returned since the pandemic, the group was still attracting members. Some of the other teams in the area were not active during the pandemic, so their players joined Fulton Ultimate Frisbee. The group has had more support this year than in recent years.
“There’s been more support so far this year than we’ve had for any year since 2017, and I think it’s because people are ready to get back out into the world,” Wimler said.
The group is beginner friendly, with players varying in age, experience and skill level, according to Wimler. The oldest player on the team is 65 years old and the youngest player is 12. Each game begins with a warm-up session where players can practice.
“I like to say that however good you are, there’s someone on the field who is about that good,” Wimler said.
Fulton Ultimate Frisbee is hosting an event specifically for beginners on Sunday, May 22, called Frisbee 101.
“We will meet at 4 p.m., and we’re going to go over the rules, we’re going to go over field positioning, do some drills and we’re just going to explain to people have fun and exercise without noticing it,” Wimler said.
For more information on the group and events, visit https://fultonultimate.com email FultonUltimate@Zoho.com or call Rob Wimler at 203-215-6866.
