FULTON — A 16-year-old Fulton high school student and standout varsity wrestler has died eight days after being severely injured in a car crash that also killed his girlfriend.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Brady Niver had died Monday at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
On April 30, Niver was a passenger in a Dodge Journey SUV that Rylee Bartlett was driving north on Route 48 in Granby. Bartlett’s vehicle entered the opposite lane and collided with a minivan. Bartlett, 17, died at the scene; Niver was rushed to the hospital. Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton said Tuesday deputies were still investigating the cause of the crash.
Bartlett and Niver were juniors at G. Ray Bodley High School. They had been dating since the seventh grade and were planning to go to the junior prom together this Friday.
Throughout his eight-day hospitalization, his mother, Heather Niver, posted updates about his condition on Facebook. On May 1, she wrote that Brady Niver was on life support and in a coma but had had made it through surgery and had passed the critical first 24 hours.
“They said he’s a fighter!” she wrote. “Please I’m begging every single person that sees this to share it! The farther this reaches the more people that are praying for my son,”
This wasn’t her son’s first health battle. Brady Niver was one of a set of triplets and was born at 28 weeks, weighing 2 pounds, 10 ounces. He endured several risky heart surgeries as a child.
The day after the crash, his mother said the swelling and pressure on her son’s brain was increasing. Doctors had avoided surgical intervention and wanted to continue to avoid it as long as possible.
Heather Niver posted a photo of a T-shirt saying, “My boyfriend wrestles better than yours.” She remembered the day Bartlett had the shirt made a few years ago when Brady Niver was still fairly new to wrestling.
“He laughed and said she wouldn’t be able to wear it because he wasn’t that good. She looked right at him and simply said, ‘You will be.’”
Brady Niver played basketball from the age of 3 until the eighth grade, his mother said. When it was time to decide between basketball and wrestling, he told her he had chosen to focus on wrestling in part because Bartlett liked wrestlers. Last season he wrestled in the 118-pound weight class, posting a 25-5 record with 12 pins. He claimed fourth place at the sectional tournament.
That day in the hospital had been rough, Heather Niver said. Brady Niver was still in critical condition but he was stable.
But his kidneys had failed and hospital staff placed him on dialysis. He was also fighting neurological issues. A rough day was followed by a rough night, which had been touch and go.
She said doctors had decided to place him in a hypothermic state, hoping it would buy a few hours. Lowering the body’s temperature can help reduce damage to the brain, especially after cardiac arrest. Eight hours later, he was still hanging on.
Brady Niver’s family received another boost. Since he was hospitalized, his mother had been telling him he had to be strong and determined like his role model, Yianni Diakomihalis, a nationally known wrestler who was a standout at Cornell University.
Brady Niver often fell asleep watching videos of Diakomihalis on YouTube.
“Well today-Yianni himself reached out to our family with a video for Brady through the help of amazing people sharing our story,” Heather Niver said. “I played him the video over and over and over again until my phone died.”
Brady Niver made it through another procedure and on Friday his mother asked everyone to keep the family in their prayers, adding that the next 24 hours would be critical but that her son had continued to defy the odds. She also worried about a pending MRI exam.
“Although I want to know what we are dealing with I can’t help but have a pit in my stomach,” she said. “I am holding strong to my faith at the moment.”
Heather Niver wrote that she and her family were awoken around 2 a.m. Saturday while grabbing a couple hours of sleep and found doctors and nurses trying to revive Brady Niver. She praised the work of the medical staff but worried about kidney problems and a possible infection.
On Monday, she wrote that her son’s condition had worsened but she and her family were “holding strong to our faith and prayers.”
On Tuesday, Heather Niver announced her son had died.
“It is with the heaviest saddest most cracked in half heart that I tell the world our Brady is gone.”
She said she was grateful for the extra minutes her family had with him, to hold his hand and talk to him. For eight days he had proven how strong he was and had brought thousands of people together, she said.
“I will continue to spread Brady’s message, always. Be kind. Be strong. Be determined. Be a champion.”
