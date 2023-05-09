Rylee Bartlett and Brady Niver

Fulton high school students Rylee Bartlett and Brady Niver are pictured in this 2022 photograph. The pair were driving on state Route 48 in Granby on April 30 when they were involved in a two-car crash that killed Bartlett the same day. Niver died Monday night. 

 Photo provided

FULTON —  A 16-year-old Fulton high school student and standout varsity wrestler has died eight days after being severely injured in a car crash that also killed his girlfriend.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Brady Niver had died Monday at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

Recommended for you