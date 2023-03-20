FULTON — A teaching assistant and coach in the Fulton City School District is accused of possessing child pornography, according to the New York State Police.
Troopers arrested Joshua J. Demars, 37, of Fulton, on Sunday at his residence.
At the time of his arrest, Demars was a teaching assistant at Fulton Junior High School as well as a coach.
He was previously listed on the district’s website as coach for the girls varsity cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track teams.
On Monday, his name had been removed from the website.
In a letter to parents, students and staff, Superintendent Brian Pulvino said the school district had been informed of the arrest Sunday afternoon and that law enforcement did not believe any Fulton students were involved.
“Mr. Demars has been placed on leave and will not be on school property,” he said.
The arrest followed an investigation by the state police Troop D Computer Crime Unit. Troopers worked with Fulton police and investigators from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
State police didn’t say what caused them to begin investigating Demars but said investigators found images and videos on his cellphone and computer that were “consistent with the sexual exploitation of children.”
Demars was charged with three counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and one count of tampering with evidence. All of the charges are felonies
He was arraigned in Oswego County Centralized Arraignment Part court and ordered held at the county jail on $2,500 bail or $5,000 bond.
State police said they are continuing to investigate.
Pulvino did not return a phone message seeking comment, but in the letter sent to the school district he said counselors and other professionals would be available to assist any students who have questions or concerns about the situation.
“We ask that families have supportive conversations with their children,” he said. “We recognize how deeply troubling these allegations are for every member of our community.”
