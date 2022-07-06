Downtown Fulton’s Canal Landing Gazebo on S. First St, hosts a series of summer concerts with a variety of performers. Above, Canvas Moon performs at a past gazebo concert. Musicians are, from left: JoAnne Sherwood, Mark Wahl, and Denise St. John Knight.
FULTON — The summer concert series in Fulton has started, happening Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Bullhead Point and Fridays at 6:30 p.m. at the Canal Landing Gazebo until the end of August.
The concert series is free to the public and is presented by the City of Fulton Parks and Recreation Department. The Fulton Community Band performs every other Thursday, while a different band plays every Friday. Music performed varies in genre, and the concerts attract members of the community of all ages, according to Parks and Recreation Director Chris Waldron.
“It brings the community together,” Waldron said. “Part of our mission is to create a vibrant, healthy community that is close knit, so programs like these provide a sense of community to people who live here in Fulton, a sense of community pride.”
The concert series was held on Friday nights last year, but is back on Thursday nights as well for the first time since the pandemic. Food vendors such as Shannon’s Hot Dogs, Mr. Mike’s Seafood and Dingle Ice Cream are typically open at Bullhead Point during the concert, giving attendees the option of having dinner or dessert while enjoying the music.
The city of Fulton offers numerous music events throughout the summer, such as upcoming Porchfest and Jazz Fest.
“Fulton is lucky enough between Tunes in June, the two different summer concert series, and then we’ve got Jazz Fest mixed in there and we’ve got Porchfest coming up this weekend,” Waldron said. “Fulton is certainly a hub of the musical arts in Central New York.”
The concerts on Thursday and Friday nights typically last about two hours and have a very good turnout, according to Waldron. He recommends that people bring a chair and their appetite to the concerts.
“I would bring your own chairs. … Come early for parking and if you’re going to be at Bullhead Point on Thursdays, come hungry,” Waldron said.
The summer concert series schedule is as follows:
July 8: Alan Howe and Swing Set at the Canal Landing Gazebo.
July 14: Fulton Community Band at Bullhead Point.
July 15: To be announced.
July 22: Mark Wahl at the Canal Landing Gazebo.
July 28: Fulton Community Band at Bullhead Point.
July 29: Fulton Dixieland Band at the Canal Landing Gazebo.
Aug. 10-13: Fulton Jazz Fest at Lock 3 Canal Park.
Aug. 18: Fulton Community Band at Bullhead Point.
Aug. 19: Drew Freck at the Canal Landing Gazebo.
Aug. 25: Fulton Community Band at Bullhead Point.
Aug. 26: Fulton Dixieland Band at the Canal Landing Gazebo.
