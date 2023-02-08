FULTON — The city of Fulton is suing Attis Biofuels for about $500,000 in sewer services that are in arrears, Mayor Deana Michaels said Wednesday.
Although she did not provide a specific amount, Michaels said the city of Fulton is moving forward with litigation after Fulton Common Council members gave the suit the green light Tuesday night.
Attis, a former biofuels company in the town of Volney, producing ethanol from local corn, has been the subject of major public scrutiny in the past year.
“We have been working with our legal team to find the best path forward to get as much of that reimbursed as possible,” she said.
Michaels said Attis had not paid for sewage services for more than four billing quarters.
After leaving the site last year, residents complained about a foul smell coming from the plant. Regulators and contractors found the smell was caused by an internal fire in some of the silos at the plant. The county was able to eliminate the smell and some internal issues in the fall.
Michaels said the city’s legal team is looking at when and where to file the suit. The city’s attorneys at Binghamton-based Coughlin & Gerhart LLP did not respond to a request for comment late Wednesday.
“We can only do so much on our end, but I don’t know what we can do when someone chooses not to pay and not to live up to their end of the obligation,” Michaels said. “There’s not much we can do with that. What we can do is internalize the process and think of what we can do differently next time so that we don’t get caught in this type of situation.”
For future developments of the Attis site, she said, the city is establishing policy procedures to minimize similar legal and financial risks.
“We need to establish, if necessary, local laws that will allow us a path forward to address this differently on the industrial sewer side,” she said. “The fact that we’re taking these steps speaks loud and clear — Fulton is not going to be taken advantage of.”
Attis’ failed experiment in Fulton remains somewhat shrouded in mystery. The company was ordered to pay close to half a million dollars to Fulton City School District by a local judge in July 2022 year for failing to honor its Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement.
