FULTON — According to The New York State United Teachers (NYSUT), New York is facing declining enrollment in teacher education programs, increased retirements, and shortages in difficult-to-staff subject areas in districts, both urban and rural.

NYSUT created “Take a Look at Teaching” grants to assist in the development of a robust and diverse teacher pipeline in New York State. The Fulton Teachers’ Association applied for and received one of these grants to assist in the accomplishment of these NYSUT goals.

