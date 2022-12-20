FULTON — According to The New York State United Teachers (NYSUT), New York is facing declining enrollment in teacher education programs, increased retirements, and shortages in difficult-to-staff subject areas in districts, both urban and rural.
NYSUT created “Take a Look at Teaching” grants to assist in the development of a robust and diverse teacher pipeline in New York State. The Fulton Teachers’ Association applied for and received one of these grants to assist in the accomplishment of these NYSUT goals.
On Dec. 13, 28 students from the G. Ray Bodley High School Future Educators Club spent an entire day shadowing teachers and administrators at Fulton Junior High School. Angela Ferlito and Jennifer Reese, club co-advisers, worked with junior high teachers and administrators to organize the event.
Students in grades 9-12 participated in lesson planning and preparation, co-taught and assisted with day’s lessons, participated in teacher “Professional Learning Team” (PLT) time, ate lunch with their cooperating teacher, and ended the day in a debriefing session with a building administrator, Eric Koproski.
The feedback received from both cooperating teachers and administrators was positive. Melanie Thomas, special education teacher, said, “It was such an awesome experience to have. (My student) was an absolute rock star in the classroom. His maturity and willingness to jump in and help was above and beyond what one would expect of a 10th-grader.”
Koproski also commended the students.
“What a great day! Students got to get a behind-the-scenes look at teaching, and the teachers got to help to inspire the next generation of educators,” Koproski said. “We would love to continue to participate in events like this in the future.”
The G. Ray Bodley High School Future Educators Club has plans to continue the learning experiences by shadowing teachers at the high school level and to work alongside student teachers at the elementary level. The club members also plan to visit both public and private colleges in the area that offer education majors and to collaborate and share ideas with other grant recipient schools.
Ferlito and Reese said, “We have an amazing group of motivated students in our club this year. We are extremely proud of them and all that they have already accomplished and hope they will continue their career paths and become future educators.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.