FULTON — Rylee Bartlett and Brady Niver were supposed to be going to their junior prom together next Friday.
The G. Ray Bodley High School students had been dating since the seventh grade and Bartlett had already picked out a pink dress for herself and a matching dress for her dog, Suzie.
But on Sunday, Bartlett, 17, was driving a Dodge Journey SUV north on Route 48 in Granby when it entered the opposite lane and collided with a Chrysler Town & Country minivan, according to an Oswego County Sheriff’s Department report. She died at the scene. Niver, 16, was a passenger in the SUV and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Sheriff’s deputies are still investigating what caused the accident.
The crash shook the Fulton community and prompted an outpouring of support. At a prayer vigil, so many people filled the high school’s gymnasium that many were forced to watch from an overflow room. And GoFundMe fundraisers created for the families of Bartlett and Niver have collectively raised more than $57,000.
Interviews with friends and relatives paint a portrait of a couple committed to each other.
Jessica Shepard and her daughter are close friends with Bartlett and her mother. Shepard said that a first impression of Bartlett could be deceiving.
“She comes off somewhat stern but she is loving and has a fire inside her that most people don’t get to see unless they know her,” she said. “If you were lucky enough to know Rylee, consider yourself to be one of the lucky ones.”
She loved to read, Shepard said, and had piles of books in her room and was always offering recommendations on the next good book to read. She enjoyed many genres but favored romance and recently finished “The Confidence of Wildflowers,” a story about a young woman with a traumatic past who falls for the single dad next door.
Bartlett played for Fulton’s varsity lacrosse team and notched a goal and an assist earlier this season. She was a cosmetology student at CiTi BOCES and worked part time as a waitress at Mimi’s diner in Fulton, a job her cousin helped her get.
Bartlett followed Fulton wrestling passionately. She enjoyed watching her cousins and Niver wrestle. She helped with scorekeeping at tournaments and frequently traveled to Niver’s matches to cheer him on.
Shepard said in April her and Bartlett’s families spent spring break together at a house in Myrtle Beach. They had stayed together in the past, but Bartlett’s family hadn’t planned on going and changed their minds at the last minute. Shepard said Bartlett spent much of that week reading and sitting on the beach. “There was a plan somewhere that we were all supposed to be together,” she said.
Niver is one of a set of triplets. He and two sisters are juniors in high school. He also has another sister.
Jake Harrington, a cousin, described Niver’s family as close. He said Niver is quiet but tough. He dealt with heart problems at birth and early in childhood, Harrington said, enduring three heart surgeries.
“Always had a smile on his face, always willing to help you out,” Jerry Schremp, Niver’s great-uncle, said. “He was just full of life and had to fight so hard.”
He eventually overcame his health problems and played youth basketball for several years before getting into wrestling, becoming a standout on the varsity wrestling team. He wrestled in the 118-pound weight class last season, posting a 25-5 record with 12 pins. He claimed fourth place at the sectional tournament.
“He’s determined that he wants to be the best he can be and he works at it every day,” said Jeff Waldron, a teacher at the high school who coached the varsity wrestling team until last year.
Niver threw himself into improving as a wrestler, Waldron said, lifting weights, running and practicing constantly. His father is active in the wrestling community and his mother often helped fundraise to send Niver to camps to help him improve.
Niver frequently traveled to wrestling tournaments outside central New York and was involved in the Fulton Wrestling Club.
“We do a lot as a club but for Brady even that wasn’t enough,” Waldron said. “He’s six days a week wrestling.”
Niver was focused on improving as a wrestler enough to place at states his senior year, Harrington said.
“He’s very determined and we’re just hoping that fight will translate into fighting for his life,” Waldron said.
Shepard said her daughter is devastated at having lost one of her closest friends. “I think as teenagers they want to know why these things happen,” she said. “I just have to keep reminding her that we have all these wonderful memories and we were lucky enough to get those.”
