Rylee Bartlett and Brady Niver

Fulton high school students Rylee Bartlett and Brady Niver are pictured in this 2022 photograph. The pair were driving on state Route 48 in Granby on Sunday when they were involved in a two-car crash that killed Bartlett and seriously injured Niver. 

 Photo provided

FULTON — Rylee Bartlett and Brady Niver were supposed to be going to their junior prom together next Friday.

The G. Ray Bodley High School students had been dating since the seventh grade and Bartlett had already picked out a pink dress for herself and a matching dress for her dog, Suzie.

