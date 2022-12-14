Belladeonna Calkins

FULTON — Belladeonna Calkins, a freshman at Fulton’s G. Ray Bodley High School, is a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders, which will be held June 21-23, 2023, on the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus.

The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.

