Fulton horse-drawn carriage

At the Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting event on Saturday, horse-drawn carriage rides were part of the event for the first time. 

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

FULTON — The Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting event was held Saturday at Veterans’ Park, across from the Fulton Municipal Building.

Hundreds of people attended the event, presented by the Fulton Special Events Committee with the support of the Fulton Parks and Recreation Department.

Tags

Recommended for you