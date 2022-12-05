Fulton Special Events Committee presents holiday fun Dec 5, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email At the Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting event on Saturday, horse-drawn carriage rides were part of the event for the first time. Mike LeBoeuf photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FULTON — The Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting event was held Saturday at Veterans’ Park, across from the Fulton Municipal Building.Hundreds of people attended the event, presented by the Fulton Special Events Committee with the support of the Fulton Parks and Recreation Department.The major corporate sponsor was East Gate Solutions. Several other sponsors contributed to the success of the event.Activities included special performances on stage, horse carriage rides, and a fireworks display following the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree. There were also vendors in the municipal building with more activities.Santa and the Grinch made appearances, and sponsors gave out free refreshments. Fulton City School District students led the crowd in singing Christmas carols in front of the city’s Christmas tree. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Newsnow Recommended for you News Now Fulton Special Events Committee presents holiday fun It was a busy weekend for shoppers and merchants Latest e-Edition December 3, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOswego woman faces new charge: gang assaultScriba apartment building a ‘total loss’Marie E. LandryJames Kenneth Thompson Jr.New owners take over Blue Moon GrillJaye Furlong O’BrienRichard Willis ColeSanta Claus is coming to Fulton Christmas Tree LightingHistoric Mexico building is being restored into a museumAssistant Oswego fire chief appointed Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs DRIVERS WANTEDMUST HAVE GOOD DRIVING RECORD. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
