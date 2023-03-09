Sammy's Market

The former Sammy’s Market at 371 S. Fifth St., Fulton, was used for several invitation-only events in which marijuana was smoked, angering city officials. The organizers said they did nothing illegal.

 Mike Perkins photo

FULTON — The City of Fulton has won the first round of its battle with the organizers of several private events in which marijuana was smoked on private property.

The organizers of the invitation-only events, who call themselves the Badger Bros., say they did nothing illegal but will move their next event to somewhere else.

