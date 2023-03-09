FULTON — The City of Fulton has won the first round of its battle with the organizers of several private events in which marijuana was smoked on private property.
The organizers of the invitation-only events, who call themselves the Badger Bros., say they did nothing illegal but will move their next event to somewhere else.
All municipalities in the state were given the option by Dec. 31, 2021, to prohibit retail cannabis sales. Fulton, however, did not pass any prohibition.
Matters concerning the setup and licensing of a cannabis dispensary or an onsite consumption location are run through the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.
An email sent to the Office of Cannabis Management on Tuesday was not returned by press time.
The issue came up during the public forum section of Tuesday’s Common Council meeting.
Oswego County Legislator Frank Castiglia, D-Fulton, was one of the voices in opposition at the meeting.
“They were saying we didn’t know this and we didn’t know that,” said Castiglia. “They knew what the hell they were doing.”
The Badger Bros. were operating out of 371 S. Fifth St., the former location of Sammy’s Market.
They said the rental occurred with the landlord by a handshake agreement, and the landlord knew what they would be using the property for.
The Badger Bros. (individual names asked to be withheld) maintain their invitation-only private event was akin to a private party or barbecue.
“If I have beer and you don’t, throw a couple bucks my way, and you can have one,” the Badger Bros said in a statement.
The city of Fulton maintains the Badger Bros. were operating as a business, which should have been registered with the city, when they held their private events.
“New businesses looking to come into Fulton are encouraged to contact the codes department of Fulton Community Development Agency to learn all that is needed to open a business successfully in Fulton,” said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “Without those steps they run the risk of not being in compliance with local state laws and alignment with our comprehensive plan.”
Michaels indicated the City of Fulton may pursue business opportunities in the realm of cannabis dispensaries when New York has the proper infrastructure in place.
“We have to rely on New York State to provide guidance and laws,” said Michaels. “They lead this charge.”
Like any other business, the rules and regulations need to be put in place before decisions are made, Michaels said.
“The state put the cart in front of the horse in legalizing cannabis,” said Michaels. “This is complex at every level, and we need good information from the state to build our own local laws and zoning to regulate this industry like we would any other.”
Malcolm Wettering, the head of code enforcement for the City of Fulton, said possible code violations were enough to shut them down.
“The building used to be zoned commercial because it was a market,” said Wettering. “Because it sat vacant for over a year, the property reverted to a residential zoning.”
The market is attached on its right side to an apartment building with a Pratt Street address.
Wettering also voiced concerns about fire safety in the former market.
“It had an inspection by the fire department in 2019,” said Wettering, “It hasn’t been checked since that time.”
The Fulton Police Department took no action against the Badger Bros., and no code violations were filed, Wettering said.
“They were asked to leave the premises and did so without an argument,” Wettering said.
The Badger Bros. said they have moved on from 371 S. 5th St. but are not deterred in their efforts.
“We will be looking into a different location, one which the city will have no say in what we are doing,” they said.
