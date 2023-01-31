FULTON — The Fulton City School District has introduced a new way to deal with discipline problems.
“The reason was actually twofold,” said Elizabeth Tiffany, director of student support services for FCSD. “To correct behavior and create a better culture in our schools.”
The process is called restorative practices, in which students acknowledge their wrongdoing, take steps to repair harm and are welcomed back to the community.
The district decided to start using the process to address the problem of minority students being disproportionately subject to school discipline, she said.
The process aims to go beyond traditional discipline that oftentimes emphasizes punishment and little else.
Restorative practices, Tiffany said, “fosters a culture that elevates dialogue and values relationships.”
The district started using the process five years ago, reaching out to individual teachers and support staff who were willing to train in the process.
“It started at a slow simmer,” said Tiffany.
Starting in 2022, FCSD partnered with Peaceful Schools, an organization based in Syracuse, to implement these new processes. Central Square has also recently partnered with Peaceful Schools.
“We used available COVID funding to help place social/emotional interventionalists in every school in the district,” Tiffany said. “We also hired a social/emotional coach for the high school level.”
The International Institute for Restorative Practices, on its website, www.iirp.edu, states that restorative practices is a field in the social sciences that studies how to strengthen relationships between individuals as well as social connections in communities.
One of the tenets restorative practices is based on is “the person isn’t the problem; the problem is the problem.”
“One of its goals is to shift language away from conversations assigning consequences toward more group problem solving,” said Tiffany. “We’re trying to get students to lean into the work, so they can build and maintain a positive community.”
Though it seems to be a current trend in the education world, restorative practices have much older roots.
“Restorative practices have indigenous roots dating back centuries,” Tiffany said. “The ideas were brought into western culture in the 1970s.”
One of the issues addressed with restorative practice is, are the students being held accountable?
“Often we traditionally see accountability as receiving punishment,” Tiffany said. “Sometimes I’m asked the question is he or she being held accountable, When the question really is, is there that punitive or exclusionary punishment? Is there that pound of flesh?”
Accountability in a restorative mindset means making sure the students who have misbehaved understand the consequences of their actions and are able to take true responsibility for the choices they have made.
“It’s not counseling, it’s not therapy,” Tiffany said. “This is relationship building, helping the students to engage in social/emotional learning.”
One of the criticisms faced is that restorative practices is a soft approach to discipline.
“I think what we’ve had to explain the most is in the area of accountability,” Tiffany said. “Parents want to make sure that students who are not meeting expectations are being held accountable.”
One of the aims of restorative practices is to minimize the number of suspensions or parent/teacher conferences, but they are still part of school life in Fulton.
Data isn’t available yet on how the new approach has affected the number of suspensions in the district, she said.
“It’s not an all-or-nothing approach,” Tiffany said. “There is a time and a place for suspension. We have to make sure our school is safe.”
When it’s appropriate, though, Tiffany thinks a conversation is just as powerful a deterrent.
“Oftentimes this approach is more uncomfortable and painful for the student,” Tiffany said. “To look someone in the eyes and to see how your behavior has impacted them can have more impact than serving a detention or suspension.”
Tiffany and the FCSD are hoping that this approach will pay dividends.
“We’re playing for the long win,” Tiffany said. “So often the traditional ways of punishing are short term, we want to make sure our students are set up for long-term success.”
