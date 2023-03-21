FULTON — The Fulton City School District (FCSD) has reached an agreement in a nationwide class-action lawsuit against Juul Labs Inc. and several other parties.
FCSD is expected to receive about $56,000 from the settlement, FCSD Superintendent Brian Pulvino said. The payments will be made in four installments anticipated in late 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026.
The suit against the other parties, including tobacco company Altria, will continue.
The suit was originated in the northern California by the Frantz Law Group and it involves over 1,400 school districts across 25 states.
The FCSD first received a letter concerning the suit in 2021, when vaping was already a concern on campus.
“We got a letter in July 2021 representing school districts nationwide,” said Pulvino said. “I thought, why not talk to our attorneys about it?”
The letter, in part, read: “The Juul labs are fraudulently and intentionally marketing their products to children and therefore should be responsible for costs incurred by the schools related to the vaping epidemic, as opposed to school’s taxpayers.”
“It’s a significant issue,” said Pulvino. “Vaping and ‘dab’ pens have created a serious problem.”
Because of the nature of the suit, Pulvino said he didn’t know if other districts in Oswego County joined the lawsuit.
“As far as I know, it (the suit) was made available to every school district across the country,” Pulvino said.
Possession of a vape product on school grounds is against the FCSD code of conduct, he said.
“It’s not legal for kids to have these kind of products,” Pulvino said. “It’s not age appropriate.”
While the settlement is likely to help Fulton deal with the issues they’ve been addressing for several years, Pulvino said he knows vaping by students isn’t going to stop overnight.
“This issue isn’t going away soon. Habits will eventually die down, but we’re still on the high side of occurrences right now,” Pulvino said.
“It takes staff time to deal with issues concerning vaping,” said Pulvino, “and who knows what the health ramifications will be?”
The amount that the school district receives will be based on a final allocation framework recommended by the court-appointed special master.
“It’s not a large sum of money,” said Pulvino, “but it’s money we’ll put to good use.”
Pulvino said the money is likely to be used on sensors to be placed in school bathrooms that will detect if someone is using a vape, and educational campaigns to teach students the dangers of vaping.
“We’ll be looking to provide more information to the kids on the effects,” Pulvino said, “to make sure this money makes a positive difference.”
