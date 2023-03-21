FULTON — The Fulton City School District (FCSD) has reached an agreement in a nationwide class-action lawsuit against Juul Labs Inc. and several other parties.

FCSD is expected to receive about $56,000 from the settlement, FCSD Superintendent Brian Pulvino said. The payments will be made in four installments anticipated in late 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026.

