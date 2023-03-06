FULTON  — The Fulton City School District has been experiencing a high number of students who are chronically absent.

According to official numbers since the start of this school year in September, 40% of students K-12 in FCSD are chronically absent, said Geri Geitner, deputy superintendent, who presented the numbers at a recent school board meeting. This means that those students aren’t hitting the accepted standard of attending 90% of all school days.

