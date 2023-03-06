FULTON — The Fulton City School District has been experiencing a high number of students who are chronically absent.
According to official numbers since the start of this school year in September, 40% of students K-12 in FCSD are chronically absent, said Geri Geitner, deputy superintendent, who presented the numbers at a recent school board meeting. This means that those students aren’t hitting the accepted standard of attending 90% of all school days.
“We’ve had high numbers in the past of what we would consider chronic absenteeism,” said Geitner. “But this is significantly higher than in previous years.”
In both the 2018-19 and 2021-22 school years, the rate of chronic absenteeism was 32.4%.
Accurate numbers aren’t available for the intervening years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
These numbers include absences for any reason, Geitner said. Both excused and unexcused absences are included.
“Some are due to sickness,” said Geitner. “We’re still dealing with residual effects of the pandemic and a big flu season.”
But Geitner warns that the district can’t chalk all the absences up to students legitimately being sick.
“There’s a wide variety of reasons children aren’t coming to school,” Geitner said. “Each family has different circumstances, and we’re trying to address each situation from that perspective.”
Fulton hasn’t compared its absentee numbers with surrounding school districts, but it participates in a national network and Geitner notes that absentee numbers are up throughout the country.
“We’re not satisfied with that,” said Geitner. “Just because numbers are up everywhere doesn’t mean we have to be satisfied with those results.”
The FCSD is partnered with a website called Attendance Works.org to look at the rates and reasons for this absenteeism.
Geitner said the percentage of absenteeism will go down as the school year continues, but the numbers are too high for this point in the year to get back to where they were.
“We can maybe get it down to 35% — maybe,” said Geitner.
At the secondary level of school (7th-12th grades), Fulton is also experiencing a high number of students skipping class, she said.
“Kids are avoiding class for a wide variety of reasons,” said Geitner. “ Because of the work, because of the relationships they have with other students.”
Geitner also stated the district’s concern for students’ addiction to nicotine and other drugs.
“Some of their behavior to use nicotine products, such as vapes, include skipping class to obtain it,” Geitner said.
Geitner also spoke of the correlation of drug use to violence in the schools.
“We have seen an increase in infractions relating to drugs,” said Geitner. “And an increase in violence involving students that we know or suspect are related to drugs. That is of great concern to us, and an increase in the use of cannabis dab pens and other substances that are very concerning.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.