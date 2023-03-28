FULTON — The Fulton school board Tuesday night discussed a $20 million capital improvement project and the proposed $84 million budget for the 2023-24 school year.
Neither plan would increase property taxes, school officials said.
The proposed capital project would tackle needs at every school in the district, the district athletic complex and education center — needs as small as replacing plumbing fixtures at Lanigan Elementary School to large ones like parking lot reconstruction at the high school.
The FCSD just completed all fixes proposed in a capital improvement project from 2018.
“We replaced some HVAC at the schools and did the new field and lighting at the stadium,” said FCSD Superintendent Brian Pulvino.
The improvements are expected to cost about $20 million. The FCSD would pay for the project by using tax revenues, issuing bonds and taking on debt to be paid by the district over a number of years. The district would balance the debt against aid it receives and result in a net zero tax increase for taxpayers in the district.
“Because of the debt limit in our district, we do a lot of small projects every few years,” Pulvino said.
After the public hearing on the capital project, the school board held its regularly scheduled meeting and presented the district’s proposal for the 2023-24 school year.
The proposed budget is just over $84 million with no tax increase.
The plan included a proposal to buy three new vehicles for the district including a new minibus that is wheelchair accessible. District officials also want to establish a new capital reserve fund that would last for 15 years and would have a top limit of $10 million.
The new fund would replace one that voters approved in 2012 that is set to expire at the end of the current school year in June.
The fund would be seeded by money left over from the expiring fund, year-end budget surplus funds (starting with the end of this school year and continuing yearly), the transfer of excess money from the board of education designated reserves, occasional budget appropriations and state aid.
A public hearing to discuss the vote on the FCSD budget will be held in the library of G Ray Bodley High School on May 2.
The budget vote will be held May 16 at the Fulton War Memorial, concurrent with the board of education election.
