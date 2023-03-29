FULTON — The Fulton City School District (FCSD) held a public hearing Tuesday night to explain its proposed $20 million capital improvement plan, but the only person who attended was a reporter from The Palladium-Times.
Nonetheless, FCSD Superintendent Brian Pulvino went through the plan step by step in the library at G. Ray Bodley High School.
The plan will cover fixes and improvements to every school in the district as well as the district athletic complex and education center.
The FCSD would pay for the project by using tax revenues, issuing bonds and taking on debt to be paid by the district over a number of years. The district would balance the debt against state aid it receives and it will result in a net zero tax increase for taxpayers in the district.
“Because of the debt limit in our district, we do a lot of small projects every few years,” Pulvino said.
Pulvino has long been a proponent of raising the debt limit of small city school districts from 5% to 10%.
“Small city school districts are hampered by the amount of debt we can carry,” said Pulvino. “It means doing smaller projects more often, rather than doing the bigger projects we need to get done.”
Fulton taxpayers will vote on the capital improvement plan, along with the district’s proposed $84 million spending plan for the 2023-24 school year, on May 16 at the Fulton War Memorial. School board elections will be the same day.
FCSD Improvements
• Fairgrieve Elementary: Main entrance stair reconstruction, bathroom renovations, classroom ventilation improvements, security improvements at main entrance vestibule
• Granby Elementary: Pool improvements. site work previously bid in Phase 2C in current project, exterior wall drainage improvements, security improvements at main entrance vestibule
• Lanigan Elementary: Boiler feed tank and pump replacement, plumbing fixture replacement, electric panel replacement, security improvements at main entrance vestibule
• Volney Elementary: Sewage pump/septic upgrades, playground improvements, electric panel replacement, security improvements at main entrance vestibule
• Junior High School: Asphalt replacement and sidewalk extension, exterior window replacement, exterior window replacement, exterior door, frame, and hardware replacement
• G. Ray Bodley High School: Parking lot reconstruction, gym floor refinishing, bathroom renovations, auditorium lighting and sound improvements, security improvements at main entrance vestibule
