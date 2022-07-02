FULTON — The Fulton City School District has announced its participation in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).
Meals will be provided to all children 18 and younger without charge.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.
Program information may be made available in languages other than English.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at 202-720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339.
To file a program discrimination complaint, a complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/USDA-OASCR%20P-Complaint-Form-0508-0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA.
The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation.
The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Ave., SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax: 202-690-7442; or (3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Persons interested in receiving more information should contact Fulton City SD, 129 Curtis St., Fulton, NY 13069-1859
Children participating in the following programs will be provided free meals:
BOCES 4th Street School, 167 S. Fourth St., Fulton
Breakfast (8:30-9:30 a.m.) and lunch (11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) from July 11 to Aug. 19.
G. Ray Bodley High School, 6 William Gillard Drive, Fulton
Breakfast (7-10 a.m.) and lunch (11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.) from July 5 to Aug. 19.
Granby Elementary School, 400 W. Seventh St. N., Fulton
Breakfast (8:45-9:45 a.m.) and lunch (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.) from July 5 to Aug. 19.
Lanigan Elementary School, 59 Bakeman Ave., Fulton
Breakfast (8:15-9:30 a.m.) and lunch (11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) from July 5 to Aug. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.