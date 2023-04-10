FULTON — Fulton residents will vote on the school district budget next month.
The Fulton City School District (FCSD) will present its proposed budget of $84.155 million for final changes tonight.
The budget would increase spending by 6.35% from the last school year without raising taxes.
FCSD Superintendent Brian Pulvino said the final numbers for the budget probably won’t be available tonight because the state hasn’t passed its budget this year, so state education aid totals are estimated.
“They extended the (state budget) debate (from the April 1 deadline). I’m hoping they don’t extend it too long,” Pulvino said.
Budget numbers show the FCSD is set to receive over $6 million more in state aid. “We’re using the revenues that they (the state) have reported in our budget,” said Pulvino. “Obviously if those numbers change, we’ll have to change what we put out.”
The budget proposal assumes nationwide inflation will continue, with its highest impact on operations and maintenance costs.
The district expects to see an increase in fees and career and technical education costs from CiTI BOCES, with the rest of costs from BOCES remaining stable from previous years.
The proposed budget will ask for additional funding to add positions within the district.
The positions the district is looking to add include an adapted physical education teacher, a music teacher, two behavior specialists and additional security positions.
Additional funding is also being proposed to maintain positions the FCSD was able to add due to funding from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA).
Using the CRRSA funds, FCSD was able to add 21 positions to the district.
The budget proposal calls for an overall increase of just over $5 million from the last school year’s budget. Broken down further, the general support budget looks for a $494,937 increase from last year.
The instructional budget is proposed to be $4,431,245 higher than last year, with an increase of $99,818 for transportation and miscellaneous items.
FCSD expects support from the community for the proposed budget, because it does not include any tax increase. Over the past 10 years, FCSD has increased taxes nearly $2.8 million less than allowed by the tax cap allowed under state law.
Another budget proposition calls for money for the district to purchase three new vehicles — two seven-person passenger vans and a minibus with wheelchair accessibility.
The minibus does not fall under non-emission proposals by Gov. Kathy Hochul, as they do not go into effect until 2027. Hochul has proposed legislation for all school districts to purchase only electric vehicles by 2035.
A $20 million capital improvement project proposal is also included in the budget proposal. The project will address health and safety concerns along with infrastructure improvements.
The cost of the project will be covered by issuing bonds and taking on debt to be paid by the district over a number of years, along with using remaining money from a capital reserve fund that expires at the end of the school year.
The budget proposal also includes a proposition to start a new 15-year capital reserve fund. Under state law, the fund cannot exceed $10 million.
The FCSD Board of Education has a meeting scheduled for April 18 to vote on accepting the budget. District residents will vote on the budget and the capital improvements on May 16, the date for all such votes in school districts across the state this year.
