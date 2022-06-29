FULTON — The Fulton City School District discussed its Code of Conduct and Parent Involvement Policy at its meeting on Tuesday.
Executive Director of Human Resources and Student Services Geri Geitner shared updates regarding the Code of Conduct annual review. The Code of Conduct has many sections, including student rights and responsibilities, essential partners, the Dignity for All Students Act, the dress code, prohibited student conduct, reporting violations, disciplinary penalties, procedures and referrals, remedial responses to violations of the Code of Conduct, alternative instruction, discipline of students with disabilities, corporal punishment, public conduct on school property and dissemination and review.
The Code of Conduct Review Committee is made up of faculty, staff, administrators, students, parents, support professionals, teachers and aides, according to Geitner.
“They took some time to focus on what is listed in our code as prohibited student conduct and really wanted to make the connection between the social emotional learning competencies and benchmarks and the expected behaviors, and also to be sure that the language that we’re using is consistent and aligned with our positive behavior interventions and supports,” Geitner said.
The committee recommended the addition of restorative consequences in response to behavior infractions and emphasized the development of skills and competencies consistent with social emotional learning benchmarks, according to Geitner. She said that there were typographical errors that would be corrected, and that binary pronouns would be removed in order to be more inclusive.
It was also proposed that the committee continue meeting during the upcoming school year in order to analyze the Code of Conduct and identify how it can be constructed to reflect multi-tiered systems of support and interventions, Geitner said. They are also seeking permission and financial support in getting the code printed with more graphics, photos and diagrams in order to have the code be more accessible to community members and have additional ways to communicate the information to a variety of audiences.
The Code of Conduct is mailed out as part of the district’s calendar and is posted on each school’s website and the district’s website, according to Geitner. The principals also review it with students and staff throughout the school year, and Geitner said that the committee is looking for creative suggestions for dissemination in order to be more interactive with students and parents.
Geitner also spoke about the Parent Involvement Policy, stating that there were no significant changes made to the policy from last year’s version. She said that language was added to include parents and caregivers to be inclusive of different family configurations, and that adjustments were made to reflect efforts of being inclusive of all students and families within the district, such as communication efforts.
“This past year we’ve been around how do we communicate in a variety of ways to families, “ Geitner said. “Families whose primary language is not English, for example, is one target population that we might miss. Families who are temporarily housed or unhoused is another group of people that, you know, communication can be challenging.”
Geitner said that work would be done to make sure that they get additional perspectives, that broader audiences are being reached out to, and that plans are being developed around family and community engagement moving forward.
Volney Elementary teacher William Cahill spoke during the public forum regarding his request to name the Fulton Junior High School after Carlton W. Barrett, an Army private who was from Fulton and won a Medal of Honor for his heroic actions on D-Day.
The school district’s Permanent Recognition of Performance and Contribution states “As a matter of Policy, the board will not entertain new requests to name facilities after individuals or organizations.” According to the policy, public recognition is limited to board resolution or proclamation, a memento awarded to the individual or group, or a plaque affixed to or displayed in a district facility.
Superintendent Brian Pulvino asked the members of the board if he had their support to move forward to create an ad hoc committee to consider recognition. The ad hoc committee would consist of no less than one district administrator, one school principal, two teachers, two student representatives and two community members, according to Pulvino.
Board of Education President Robbin Griffin said that she supported moving forward with the committee, but pointed out that there are a lot of costs associated with changing the name of a facility. She said that to her, the notion of teaching students about Barrett was more important.
Members of the board discussed some concerns, including how to pick and choose someone to name the facility after when there have been many people involved with the Fulton Junior High School. Some members were concerned that the naming of facilities sometimes causes conflict within a community. Pulvino said that he had an email exchange with Cahill where the latter referenced a plaque acknowledging Barrett to be displayed, and understood that as a potential “Plan B” option.
The meeting included numerous staff being approved for tenure and the appointment of new teachers, teaching assistants and facilitators. Athletic coaches were also appointed, including Derek Lyons as head varsity boys soccer coach, Brad DePoint as JV boys soccer coach, Jacob Lohr as modified boys soccer coach, Nicole Doty as modified boys soccer coach, Kevin Ahern as varsity boys golf coach, and Charles Burlingham as head varsity wrestling coach.
It was also noted that board of education member Lynn Lyons was concluding her term on the board after serving from 2016 to 2022. Griffin presented Lyons with a certificate of appreciation and recognition of a contribution to the Fulton City School District Board of Education, and board members thanked Lyons for her service.
The board noted that the next meeting, which was originally scheduled for July 5, has been moved due to some board members being unable to attend on that day. The next board of education meeting will be held on Friday, July 1, at 1 p.m. at the G. Ray Bodley High School library.
