Fulton Savings Bank and FFD

 Photo provided

FULTON — Fulton Savings Bank recently donated $1,000 of equipment to the Fulton Fire Department for use in its Community Risk Reduction educational program, said Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard. 

The equipment included a pop-up canopy with sidewalls, projector, projection screen, and a Bluetooth speaker for presentations in schools, businesses, and at community events. The equipment was recently used at the Fulton Fall Festival.

