Fulton Women’s Club members meet for a monthly luncheon at Tavern on the Lock in Fulton. The group is standing near a table displaying crafts one might purchase at the club’s annual craft show fundraiser on Nov. 19. From left to right are Jacqueline Morey, Francine Latino, Sandra Howell and Audrey Mulcahey.
FULTON — The Fulton Women’s Club is getting ready for its annual craft fair, which will raise money to help a high school senior and their higher education expenses.
The women’s club met for its monthly lunch Wednesday at Tavern on the Lock in Fulton, and this time, members spread the word of its beloved annual craft show fundraiser that will raise money for the club’s scholarship fund.
The scholarship will go to a high school senior enrolled at G. Ray Bodley High School. The recipient will have plans to attend a two-year school or tech school, according to club member Sandra Howell. The scholarship is usually awarded in May.
The craft show will feature a variety of vendors selling handmade decorations, including for the holidays, baked goods, handmade clothing such as scarves and gloves and other crafts.
The craft show will be held Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Polish Home, 153 W. First St. S., Fulton.
The Fulton Women’s Club is a nonprofit organization that was established in 1946, and has remained active in raising money for different organizations in the community throughout its history. The club engages in monthly luncheons, which feature keynote speakers, such as former News Channel 9 anchor and Oswego County native Tammy Palmer back in 2013, Howell mentioned.
The club seeks to “promote educational, civic and philanthropic work in the community,” along with its scholarship program, and to bring women of the city and surrounding areas “into relations of mutual helpfulness,” according to its creed.
The organization will also be holding a board meeting Nov. 2 at the Holy Trinity School, 309 Buffalo St. in Fulton.
