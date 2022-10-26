Fulton Women's Club

Fulton Women’s Club members meet for a monthly luncheon at Tavern on the Lock in Fulton. The group is standing near a table displaying crafts one might purchase at the club’s annual craft show fundraiser on Nov. 19. From left to right are Jacqueline Morey, Francine Latino, Sandra Howell and Audrey Mulcahey.

 Xiana Fontno photo

FULTON — The Fulton Women’s Club is getting ready for its annual craft fair, which will raise money to help a high school senior and their higher education expenses.

The women’s club met for its monthly lunch Wednesday at Tavern on the Lock in Fulton, and this time, members spread the word of its beloved annual craft show fundraiser that will raise money for the club’s scholarship fund.

