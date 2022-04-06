FULTON — Next up for the city of Fulton’s Special Events Committee is an event its members hadn’t planned on.
The committee, which is part of the Fulton Parks and Recreation Department, will receive a statewide award later this month.
The New York State Recreation and Parks Society (NYSRPS) has selected the Fulton committee as the winner of its Distinguished Citizen/Organization award.
Committee members including Parks and Recreation Department Director Chris Waldron will be on hand to accept the award at the ceremony April 25 at the Gideon Putnam Hotel in Saratoga.
Just 14 months old, the Special Events Committee has worked hard to plan and hold several family-friendly events that have been well received throughout the community. Among the events the committee planned and held in 2021 were Big Truck Day, the Patriotic Porches event, Outdoor Movie Night, the Community Market, the Fall Festival, the Christmas Tree Lighting event, and the Halloween and Christmas decorating contests.
Families from Fulton and throughout the region flocked to these events. Attendance and feedback were so positive that Waldron nominated the committee for the award from the NYSRPS, an organization of parks and recreation professionals across the state.
“We ended up being voted by our recreation peers and got the award,” Waldron said. “I just think it’s huge. It’s a big deal to put Fulton on the map with the parks and recreation profession, and to have professionals from across the state realize what great work we’re doing here in the city. It’s special.
“This award is kind of like a lifetime achievement award for groups that have been in existence for years. Our group’s been in existence for 14 months, and earned that award in year one.”
Waldron’s application included a letter about the committee and what it has achieved in the first year. He also sent photos and newspaper articles about the events.
“They liked what they saw,” he said.
Along with Waldron, the committee includes chairperson Caroline Shue, Danielle Florio, Lorrie Poyneer, Crystal Bracy, Marissa Hanlon, Mallori Stoia, and David Phares. Linda Eagan, administrative director of the Fulton Block Builders program, was part of the committee last year, but is now devoting all her energies to the Block Builders as that group is very busy right now with its own neighborhood revitalization program.
Mayor Deana Michaels detailed her excitement over the award on the city’s website.
“I am ecstatic to share that Fulton Parks and Rec just received the highest distinguished recognition by NYS,” the mayor said. “We are so proud of our Special Events Committee. Their hard work, dedication and commitment to our great city is felt far and wide. It’s because of all they do that NYSRPS awarded them best in the state!”
The mayor praised Waldron for his work with the committee.
“From day one he has been committed to moving Fulton forward,” Michaels said. “He pulled this team together, collaborated with other agencies, found new programming to offer, has used innovative creative solutions to improve quality of life and has made a significant commitment to make Fulton’s future a success!”
Waldron is quick to praise the other committee members for their efforts, and he noted that Caroline Shue, the committee chair, had the idea to form the committee in early 2021.
“I am so thrilled, and as a group we are so thrilled,” Shue said of the award. “It’s validation that what we’re doing is making a difference.”
Shue recalled how the committee began. She noticed that, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, other towns and small cities were holding events for their communities.
“Why can’t we do that?” she said.
She reached out to Waldron, who was relatively new to the Parks and Recreation Department at the time, and arranged a meeting.
“I had three pages of notes,” Shue said. “I pitched him my ideas and he said, ‘OK. Let’s make this happen.’”
From there, the Special Events Committee was formed. Its members brainstormed ideas and did the behind-the-scenes work necessary to make the events happen. Shue said it was difficult to get started because these events were new, but now in year two it’s easier to get things done.
“Now, people are like, ‘I remember that from last year. I’d love to be a part of that,’” Shue said.
Waldron said the committee members have worked hard to bring these events to the city.
“It’s a group of people that were born in Fulton, raised in Fulton, and they’ve stayed in Fulton to make Fulton a better place. That’s something that’s important to note. It’s a message to people what happens when they stay in their hometown and don’t leave for a different state or greener pastures, but stay and make this place better.”
The committee meets at least once a month, and more often when an event is on the horizon, Waldron said. The committee members were thrilled about the award, he said.
“Everybody was ecstatic. They were extremely happy to earn such an honor in the first year,” he said. “It gave them motivation too because they’ve been working harder than ever to get ready for what we have coming up.”
The second annual Big Truck Day on May 14 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. will be the committee’s first major event of 2022.
“It’s going to be bigger and better than last year. We have more trucks, and more vehicles. We’ve got the military coming. We’ve got the two helicopters that will be there again,” Waldron said.
Through the committee’s partnership with Fulton Speedway, this year’s event will include several racecars as well.
“There’s going to be a vehicle for every kid. It’s going to be a great time,” Waldron said.
Popular events such as the Community Market (June 11) and the Fall Festival (Oct. 8) will also be back this year.
“It’s important to note too that we’re letting other towns know how great of a place Fulton is now, not just letting our people know that we care about this community and we’re working hard for them,” Waldron said. “Other towns and municipalities statewide are taking notice.”
The events planned by the committee have attracted visitors from throughout the region.
“We’re bringing people into Fulton. We’re creating tourism. We’re helping small businesses by bringing more people into the area to spend money,” Waldron said.
But what the committee has done for Fultonians has made the greatest impact.
“We’ve gotten nothing but amazing feedback. I’ve heard people tell me we’re starting to make the city feel like it used to,” Waldron said. “I think we’re doing a good job of bringing people together and pushing Fulton forward.”
Shue said the large turnouts at the events and the positive comments on social media have been great to see.
“It’s what we set out to do,” Shue said. “People are getting out and people are socializing again and taking pride in their community. I feel the perception of the city changing.”
