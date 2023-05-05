Canal Landing Mariana rendering

This architectural rendering shows the planned covered performance stage in Lock 3 canal park. It is among the improvements planned for Fulton’s Canal Landing Marina area helped by the city’s DRI award. Work on the many projects is expected to begin this fall, with estimated completion by fall 2024.

 Schematic design by C&S Companies, Syracuse

FULTON — Fulton’s Canal Landing Marina will be “reborn and transform this location into a beautiful gathering location where the city and others can host events, while ramping up its appeal as an attraction to boaters, visitors, and residents,” Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels said.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $2.7 million.

Recommended for you