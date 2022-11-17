FULTON — The city of Fulton is hosting its 19th-annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Veterans Park and inside the Fulton Municipal Building community room.
The free and public event will feature many of its old staples like a visit from Santa Claus and the Grinch as well as a countdown to the Christmas tree lighting. This year’s ceremony, however, will also feature new attractions such as horse-drawn carriage rides and a fireworks display to top off the night.
“It’s going to be the first year we have horse-drawn carriage rides,” said Chris Waldron, Fulton’s director of parks and recreation. “So, they’re going to pick up at the event then go for a quick ride downtown and back. … This is (also) the first year we’re doing fireworks. We’re really trying to bring in people from out of town to come and enjoy Fulton.”
Waldron said the carriage rides and fireworks display “raise the bar” for the event, which he expects will increase attendance. Last year’s Christmas tree lighting was attended by roughly 600 people, according to Waldron, and he expects an even larger crowd at this year’s event.
Besides illuminating the 25-30 foot Christmas tree, the ceremony will feature food and holiday vendors; children’s activities; music and dance performances; Christmas caroling; a DJ; a visit from Santa Claus, the Grinch and Frosty the Snowman; free pizza, donuts, cookies, hot cocoa and candy canes; and more. The Christmas tree lighting begins at 6 p.m. and will be followed by the fireworks display.
The Christmas tree was decorated with large, industrial-sized string lights by Fulton’s parks and recreation, buildings and grounds and traffic departments, according to Waldron.
This is Waldron’s third year helping run the event as parks and recreation director. During his first year, in 2020, the ceremony was streamed virtually on Facebook due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But in 2021, it came back in full force. Waldron said moving the event to a Saturday allowed more people to attend than usual.
Attendees should dress warm and prepare for cold weather, Waldron said, but they can heat up at the event with some complimentary popcorn and hot cocoa.
“I would dress warm, because you never know how windy or cold it’s going to be,” Waldron said. “And anticipate having a lot of fun and enjoying the community. Get some hot cocoa and popcorn. … I’m really hoping the community comes and enjoys.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.