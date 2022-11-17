Fulton tree lighting

Pictured is Fulton’s 2021 Tree Lighting Ceremony. This year’s ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 3 at Veterans Park.

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

FULTON — The city of Fulton is hosting its 19th-annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Veterans Park and inside the Fulton Municipal Building community room.

The free and  public event will feature many of its old staples like a visit from Santa Claus and the Grinch as well as a countdown to the Christmas tree lighting. This year’s ceremony, however, will also feature new attractions such as horse-drawn carriage rides and a fireworks display to top off the night.

